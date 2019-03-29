Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to resurrect their fortunes when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-day show. Rajasthan Royals' campaign started on a controversial note when Jos Buttler became the first cricketer in the IPL to be 'mankaded', the practice of running out non-strikers, who back up early, by bowlers on their delivery stride. The incident raked up a storm but Rajasthan Royals will have to get over the episode to ensure that their campaign remains on track. Buttler looked in great touch in their opener but he would look for more support from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in the batting department. Dhawal Kulkarni and spinner Krishnappa Gowtham were brilliant upfront with the ball against Kings XI Punjab, but Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat leaked runs. Just like Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad too didn't have a dream start to their campaign, losing by six wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders. While the David Warner-led SRH's batting looked solid, the death bowling performance spoiled their chances against KKR. Warner, who is in imperious form after returning to competitive cricket following the one-year ban for ball-tampering, played true to his reputation, smashing 85 off 53 balls against KKR the other day. (LIVE SCORECARD)