 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, SRH vs RR IPL Score: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against SRH

Updated: 29 March 2019 19:38 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

IPL 2019, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: Rajasthan's campaign started on a controversial note as Jos Buttler was 'mankaded'.

IPL Live Score, SRH vs RR IPL Score: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against SRH
SRH vs RR IPL Score: SRH's death bowling performance spoiled their chances against KKR. © AFP

Rajasthan Royals (RR) would look to resurrect their fortunes when they take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), who would also be aiming to put behind a disappointing first-day show. Rajasthan Royals' campaign started on a controversial note when Jos Buttler became the first cricketer in the IPL to be 'mankaded', the practice of running out non-strikers, who back up early, by bowlers on their delivery stride. The incident raked up a storm but Rajasthan Royals will have to get over the episode to ensure that their campaign remains on track. Buttler looked in great touch in their opener but he would look for more support from the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in the batting department. Dhawal Kulkarni and spinner Krishnappa Gowtham were brilliant upfront with the ball against Kings XI Punjab, but Stokes and Jaydev Unadkat leaked runs. Just like Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad too didn't have a dream start to their campaign, losing by six wickets to Kolkata Knight Riders. While the David Warner-led SRH's batting looked solid, the death bowling performance spoiled their chances against KKR. Warner, who is in imperious form after returning to competitive cricket following the one-year ban for ball-tampering, played true to his reputation, smashing 85 off 53 balls against KKR the other day. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, straight from Hyderabad.

  • 19:42 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul
  • 19:40 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni
  • 19:32 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad.
  • 19:30 (IST)Mar 29, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
    Comments
    Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals David Warner Ajinkya Rahane IPL 2019 Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 8 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    key events
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, SRH vs RR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    SRH vs RR Preview: Mankading-Hit Rajasthan Royals Look To Return To Winning Ways Against SunRisers Hyderabad
    SRH vs RR Preview: Mankading-Hit Rajasthan Royals Look To Return To Winning Ways Against SunRisers Hyderabad
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 19 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.