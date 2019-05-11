 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Rohit Sharma Plays Down Workload Management Talk, Says IPL Good Preparation For World Cup

Updated: 11 May 2019 23:24 IST

Mumbai Indians will surpass CSK in race for most IPL titles if they win on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma Plays Down Workload Management Talk, Says IPL Good Preparation For World Cup
Rohit Sharma on Saturday played down the workload management talk. © AFP

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday played down the workload management talk ahead of the World Cup, saying the IPL is an ideal tournament to gauge "where you are" in the lead up to a big event. In the media interaction before the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday, Rohit said he left it to the players -- Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in this case -- to decide their workload during the course of the almost two-month long T20 league. The India vice-captain was seated alongside Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene while there was no representation from their opponents -- Chennai Super Kings -- in the mandatory press conference as they arrived here late on Saturday evening.

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming were also supposed to attend the pre-final interaction.

"We spoke at the start of the tournament that we will assess each one of them and see where they are at and how they feel about their body as the tournament progresses. It is more of an individual thing than what we decided for them," Rohit said.

"Like in Jasprit's case, he is someone who likes to play games to make sure that he is in good rhythm. We spoke at any given stage, if he feels the need to rest, we were open for it. Our physios have monitored him quite well. There was constant feedback from Jasprit as well. So far there are no issues with either of them -- Hardik or Jasprit. It has to come from them and they want to continue playing."

If not anything else, the IPL has helped Hardik get back to his best ahead of the World Cup beginning May 30.

"How their form is the most important thing, they are really doing well. Anyone who plays the IPL and goes to a big tournament (like the World Cup) I feel it keeps them very much in touch with their game. It is a great tournament to hit form. Hardik is one example," Rohit said.

"He was injured before the IPL, missed few games as well (for India), now he has done tremendously well for us. You can judge yourself where you are ahead of a big tournament like the World Cup," he added.

Talking about the IPL final where Mumbai Indians will be aiming for a fourth title alongside CSK, Rohit said his team is focussed on the job at hand.

"It (Hyderabad) is a neutral venue. Both teams have played here so they are very much aware of the conditions. It is not going to be a major factor. Important will be to assess the pitch as quickly as we can, see what the ideal score will be if we bat first," he said.

Mumbai Indians will surpass CSK in race for most IPL titles if they win on Sunday.

However, Rohit is not reading too much into that statistic.

"All those things will take care of themselves if we play good cricket. We need to focus on the day rather than thinking about the past. The focus will be on how we can play better cricket. We are treating it as another match like we have done earlier in the tournament.

"It is a special feeling to be playing the final but like I said the most successful team (tag) doesn't matter for us. Yes every now and then we have spoken to the guys about not being too emotional thinking about the play-offs, we just want to focus on the game and not look too far ahead," he said.

Mumbai Indian have beaten CSK thrice this season besides getting the better of them in two finals.

Asked if CSK bring the best out of Mumbai Indians, Rohit said: "I wouldn't agree to that. The tournament itself is the biggest challenge, every team is a threat.

Rajasthan Royals did not quality but they beat us twice so we have to be good on that particular day.

"There is a lot of hype around the two teams (CSK and MI) and it is because they have been successful in winning the championship, everyone looks forward to the clash.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians IPL 2019 Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mumbai will surpass CSK in race for most IPL titles if they win on Sunda
  • Fleming was also supposed to attend the pre-final interaction
  • Mumbai Indians will be aiming for a fourth title alongside CSK
Related Articles
IPL Final Preview: Chennai Super Kings And Mumbai Indians To Fight For Supremacy In Clash Of Giants
IPL Final Preview: Chennai Super Kings And Mumbai Indians To Fight For Supremacy In Clash Of Giants
Mumbai Indians The Team To Beat This Season, Outplayed Us, Says Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming
Mumbai Indians The Team To Beat This Season, Outplayed Us, Says Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming
IPL 2019: Suryakumar Yadav Shines As Mumbai Indians Defeat Chennai Super Kings To Enter Final
IPL 2019: Suryakumar Yadav Shines As Mumbai Indians Defeat Chennai Super Kings To Enter Final
IPL Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK IPL Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Guides Mumbai Indians To Final With Win Over Chennai Super Kings
IPL Qualifier 1 MI vs CSK IPL Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Guides Mumbai Indians To Final With Win Over Chennai Super Kings
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Dilip Vengsarkar Reasons Why India Have Fantastic Chance Of Lifting World Cup 2019
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 06 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.