 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

BCCI Has No Intention To Lecture Ravichandran Ashwin After 'Mankading' Controversy, Says Official

Updated: 26 March 2019 18:10 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin has defended himself stating that what he did was well within the rules of the game.

BCCI Has No Intention To Lecture Ravichandran Ashwin After
Ravichandran Ashwin 'mankaded' Jos Buttler in an IPL game on Monday. © AFP

The Indian cricket board will not be "lecturing Ravichandran Ashwin on sportsman spirit" despite the furore that has been kicked up by his act of 'Mankading' Jos Buttler in an IPL game, a senior BCCI official said on Tuesday. The seasoned off-spinner, who is the captain of Kings XI Punjab, ran out the Rajasthan Royals opener, who was at the non-striker's end, on his delivery stride in an IPL match in Jaipur on Monday night. The act has left the cricket world divided on the 'spirit of the game'.

Ashwin has defended himself stating that what he did was well within the rules of the game.

But Royals Brand Ambassador Shane Warne and coach Paddy Upton have lashed out at the tweaker, questioning his integrity.

However, the Indian cricket board said there is no need for it to step in.

"There is no question of lecturing Ashwin on spirit of the game. He did what is permissible within the rules of the game. The umpires and match referees are there to ensure that players compete as per laws of the game," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"So, the BCCI is not getting involved. As far as Shane Warne is concerned, let's not forget he is Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador and not a neutral observer," he added.    

IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla's tweet that it was decided in presence of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli that players won't be 'Mankaded' was before the international rules were changed, claimed a former league Governing Council member.

"I am well aware about the meeting Shukla ji is referring to. It was before the new rules came into the effect where bowlers need not warn the batsmen before Mankading. In that meeting, it was decided that bowlers would at least warn the batsmen," the former GC member said.

Asked if Dhoni would have done it, the official said: "MS would have never done it but does that make Ashwin wrong? He is someone who is very thorough with rules and regulations and will always exploit the loopholes. There is nothing that can be done."

Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ashwin ran out Buttler, who was at the non-striker's end
  • The act of 'Mankading' has left the cricket world divided
  • Shane Warne and coach Paddy Upton have lashed out at the tweaker
Related Articles
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin 'Mankads' Jos Buttler: All You Need To Know About The Controversial Rule
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, KKR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Preview: Ravichandran Ashwin
Preview: Ravichandran Ashwin's Mankad Drama In Backdrop As Kolkata Knight Riders Welcome Kings XI Punjab
Would Ben Stokes
Would Ben Stokes 'Mankad' Virat Kohli In World Cup Final? Here's His Answer
IPL 2019: Shane Warne Accuses Harsha Bhogle Of "Bias", Backing "Your Own" In
IPL 2019: Shane Warne Accuses Harsha Bhogle Of "Bias", Backing "Your Own" In 'Mankad' Controversy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.