 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli Face-Off Ahead Of The IPL 2019 Opener

Updated: 21 March 2019 21:15 IST

The clash between CSK and RCB is expected to set the tone for the 12th edition of IPL for the rest of the season.

MS Dhoni-Virat Kohli Face-Off Ahead Of The IPL 2019 Opener
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will leave their Team India camaraderie behind in IPL 2019. © Twitter

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will leave their Team India camaraderie behind and face each other when defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 opener on Saturday. Ahead of the big clash, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were captured facing off each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. CSK posted the picture on their official Twitter handle, with a caption which said, "The #AnbuDen mustafa-mustafa before the big match! #WhistlePodu #YelloveAgain".

Dhoni has been successful in leading his franchise to the IPL title thrice while current India skipper Kohli is still to help RCB clinch their maiden title.

Dhoni has been the skipper of CSK from the inaugural season of the lucrative tournament. While Kohli took over as the captain of RCB from 2012. 

Dhoni has featured in 175 IPL matches and scored 4,016 runs at an average of 40.16. He holds the highest score of an unbeaten 79 in the tournament with 20 half-centuries to his name.

Kohli, on the other hand, has played 163 IPL matches. He has amassed 4,948 runs at an average of 38.35. The RCB skipper, however, has four centuries to his name and 34 half-centuries to his name.

The clash between CSK and RCB is expected to set the tone for the 12th edition of IPL for the rest of the season.

Comments
Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The clash between CSK and RCB is expected to set the tone for IPL 2019
  • Dhoni has been successful in leading his CSK to the IPL title thrice
  • Dhoni has been the skipper of CSK from the inaugural season
Related Articles
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Stephen Fleming Felicitated By CSK
MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Stephen Fleming Felicitated By CSK
Team Profile, Chennai Super Kings: Defending Champions CSK Look For An Encore
Team Profile, Chennai Super Kings: Defending Champions CSK Look For An Encore
Roar Of The Lion: MS Dhoni Narrates Story Of CSK Rise, Fall And Comeback
Roar Of The Lion: MS Dhoni Narrates Story Of CSK Rise, Fall And Comeback
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings - Five Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings - Five Players To Watch Out For
Virat Kohli Is A More Comfortable India Captain With MS Dhoni Around, Says Anil Kumble
Virat Kohli Is A More Comfortable India Captain With MS Dhoni Around, Says Anil Kumble
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.