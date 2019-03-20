"Virat Kohli Won't Be Under Pressure In World Cup," Jacques Kallis Explains Why

Virat Kohli leading hosts India to a 2-3 loss in the ODI series against Australia has left the cricket fraternity divided. While some former cricketers believe the loss will come as an eye opener for India ahead of the World Cup 2019, former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis said, it will have no impact on the side. Kallis, one of the greatest all-rounder of the game, maintained it by saying Kohli won't be under pressure in the marquee tournament as he has "produced the goods time and again".

"I don't think Kohli will be under pressure. He has produced the goods time and time again. He is a world class player and the guys follow what he does. He is certainly one of the best in the world," Kallis explained.

Kallis also refrained from answering if Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries by saying only the India skipper can answer if he can.

With 66 international hundreds at the age of 30, Kohli, many believe is a serious contender for breaking all the batting records set by Tendulkar.

"Kohli I believe can go as far as he wants to. He is a world class player. He is hungry. He works hard. He has proved that over the years.

The main thing about him is that he keeps it simple. People enjoy watching him bat," said Kallis, one of the greatest all-rounders to have played the game.

"Only Kohli can answer that. If he is fit enough and willing enough to go but nothing is out of reach for him."

Meanwhile, alike Sourav Ganguly, the South African all-rounder also predicted an open World Cup.

(With PTI inputs)