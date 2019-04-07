 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Alzarri Joseph Records Best Bowling Figures In IPL History

Updated: 07 April 2019 00:44 IST

Alzarri Joseph claimed 6 wickets for 12 runs in 3.4 overs to better Sohail Tanvir's record of 6/14 for Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

Alzarri Joseph Records Best Bowling Figures In IPL History
Alzarri Joseph became the second man to take a five-wicket haul on IPL debut. © AFP

Alzarri Joseph, the Mumbai Indians pacer, recorded the best bowling figures in the history of Indian Premier League in his debut match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The 22-year-old from Antigua claimed 6 wickets for 12 runs in 3.4 overs to better Sohail Tanvir's record of 6/14 for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL's inaugural edition in 2008. Alzarri Joseph annihilated SunRisers Hyderabad batsmen as he became the second man to take a five-wicket haul on IPL debut.

"It is a dream. I could not have asked for a better start. I just backed my plans and it worked. My plan was to keep it simple and back myself. I know we had a game to win and I was focused on that," Alzarri Joseph said after being adjudged man-of-the-match.

"The boys are playing well and putting in a lot of hard work. The coaches are also helping us with their inputs," Alzarri Joseph added.

Alzarri Joseph struck with his first delivery to dismiss dangerous David Warner and removed Vijay Shankar in his second over. 

Alzarri Joseph returned for his second spell and dismissed Deepak Hooda before cleaning up the tail skittling SunRisers Hyderabad for 96, their lowest ever score, to set up a memorable 40-run win for Mumbai Indians.

"It was a sensational bowling effort from Alzarri, to bowl like this in first game. He's come in on a lot of confidence from the CPL and he's carrying it here," an ecstatic Rohit Sharma said after the win.

Mumbai Indians had roped in Alzarri Joseph, who has 25 Test wickets and 24 ODI scalps to his name, as a replacement for an injured Adam Milne.

Comments
Topics : Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Alzarri Joseph IPL 2019 Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 19
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alzarri Joseph struck with his first delivery to dismiss David Warner
  • Joseph claimed 6 wickets for 12 runs to better Sohail Tanvir's record
  • Mumbai Indians roped in Alzarri Joseph as a replacement for Adam Milne
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph Shines On Debut, Powers Mumbai Indians To 40-Run Win Over SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2019: Alzarri Joseph Shines On Debut, Powers Mumbai Indians To 40-Run Win Over SunRisers Hyderabad
Injury-Hit Mumbai Indians Add Pacer Alzarri Joseph To Squad
Injury-Hit Mumbai Indians Add Pacer Alzarri Joseph To Squad
Darren Bravo, Alzarri Joseph Recalled By Windies For Test Series vs England
Darren Bravo, Alzarri Joseph Recalled By Windies For Test Series vs England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.