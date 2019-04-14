 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Manoj Tiwary Questions KKR's Treatment Of Shubman Gill Ahead Of World Cup 2019 Selection

Updated: 14 April 2019 18:29 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders should have given Shubman Gill a top order spot, says a livid Manoj Tiwary.

Manoj Tiwary Questions KKR
19-year-old Shubman Gill scored a fluent 65 as an opener vs Delhi Capitals but was then pushed to No.7 © BCCI/IPL

Shubman Gill, despite scoring a fluent 65 at the top of the order for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals on Friday, was demoted to No.7 in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine, who had been rested for the match against Delhi Capitals, were both slotted back  in the opening slots on their return vs CSK. Manoj Tiwary, who has turned out for KKR, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant in previous editions of the IPL, apart from having played 12 ODIs and 2 T20Is for India, tore into the KKR team management for their treatment of the 19-year-old Shubman Gill.

In a series of angry tweets, Tiwary has questioned how KKR can play Gill so low in the batting order, especially on the day before the scheduled announcement of India's World Cup squad.

"Is #ShubmanGill playing dis match ??  Oh now I understand tomorrow is d World Cup selection ?? Who says it's a team game ?? Sometimes it's quite obvious to d eyes," he said.

"Wen someone has played a classy innings of 65 runs in d previous game, than I as a cricket fan want that player to play higher up d order especially wen d team has lost a game. It's about providing d platform 4 our domestic players to bat higher order ahead of overseas players," he continued.

When some fans replied to Tiwary's tweet saying that Lynn and Narine have opened KKR's batting regularly over the last two seasons, Tiwary pointed to how KKR should have capitalized on Gill's current form.

Manoj Tiwary, despite turning out for "emergency trials" held by Delhi Capitals over the last week in Kolkata to replace their injured players, was not selected by the Delhi franchise. 

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Manoj Tiwary Shubman Gill IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shubman Gill was KKR's top scorer when he opened the innings vs DC
  • He was demoted to No.7 vs CSK on Sunday
  • Manoj Tiwary says KKR should have capitalized on Gill's form
Related Articles
Shah Rukh Khan Posts Special Message For Sourav Ganguly After KKR
Shah Rukh Khan Posts Special Message For Sourav Ganguly After KKR's Loss To Delhi Capitals
IPL 2019: Andre Russell Powers Kolkata Knight Riders To 6-Wicket Win Against SunRisers Hyderabad
IPL 2019: Andre Russell Powers Kolkata Knight Riders To 6-Wicket Win Against SunRisers Hyderabad
Team Profile, Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik
Team Profile, Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik's Knights In Quest For Third Title
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders - Five Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders - Five Players To Watch Out For
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Highlights: New Zealand Thrash India By Eight Wickets
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Highlights: New Zealand Thrash India By Eight Wickets
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.