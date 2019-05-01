 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, CSK vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings In Battle For Top Two Spots

Updated:5/1/2019 7:19:02 PM IST

IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs.

IPL Live Score, CSK vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings In Battle For Top Two Spots
CSK vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals to qualify for the playoffs. © BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings have already qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 playoffs. However, a clash of them at the fag end of the tournament promises plenty of fireworks. Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday to top the points table and book themselves a playoffs berth. CSK, on the other hand, had qualified for the playoffs earlier but suffered a defeat to Mumbai Indians after that and their net run-rate slipped into negative. On Wednesday, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will face off in a battle for the top position at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1. Without MS Dhoni, CSK's batting collapsed against MI and they lost the game by 46 runs to surrender their position at the top of the points table to Delhi. With 16 points from 12 games, CSK will be hoping that their talismanic captain recovers from the bout of fever, which forced him to sit out the MI fixture, and be ready to feature in the last home match of the league phase. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • 19:19 (IST)May 01, 2019
    There is a cloud of uncertainty over MS Dhoni's fitness and CSK coach Stephen Fleming also said that the final call will only be made before the game. CSK fans keep your fingers crossed! 
  • 19:16 (IST)May 01, 2019
    CSK players have arrived at the stadium. 
  • 19:10 (IST)May 01, 2019
    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No 50 between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
    Comments
    Topics : Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 50 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant Imran Tahir MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings In Fight For Top Honours
    IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals Face Chennai Super Kings In Fight For Top Honours
    IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 29 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.