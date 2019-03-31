 
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 31 March 2019 16:39 IST

Both Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals find themselves at the middle of the table after having won two of their three matches.

Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match. © BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to carry on their winning momentum when they lock horns in an IPL 2019 clash in Mohali on Monday. Both teams find themselves at the middle of the table after having won two of their three matches. On Saturday, Kings XI Punjab returned to winning ways with an eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, with KL Rahul playing a controlled innings to perfection. Rahul was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls and KXIP chased the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians in 18.4 overs. Delhi Capitals, playing the later match on the same day, overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) with a thrilling Super Over victory. Chasing 186, Delhi Capitals finished on 185/6 to take the match to a Super Over late on Saturday night. Batting first in the Super Over, Delhi managed just 10/1 but then South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada underlined his class with a perfect yorker to get rid of the dangerous Andre Russell. He followed it up with a few perfect deliveries to defend the total and win the game for Delhi.

When is the KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played on April 1, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match be played?

The KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

What time does the KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match begin?

The KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the KXIP vs DC IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

