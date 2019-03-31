Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to carry on their winning momentum when they lock horns in an IPL 2019 clash in Mohali on Monday. Both teams find themselves at the middle of the table after having won two of their three matches. On Saturday, Kings XI Punjab returned to winning ways with a eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians, with KL Rahul playing a controlled innings to perfection. Rahul was unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls and KXIP chased the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians in 18.4 overs. Delhi Capitals, playing the later match on the same day, overcame Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) with a thrilling Super Over victory .

Chasing 186, Delhi Capitals finished on 185/6 to take the match to a Super Over late on Saturday night.

Batting first in the Super Over, Delhi managed just 10/1 but then South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada underlined his class with a perfect yorker to get rid of the dangerous Andre Russell. He followed it up with a few perfect deliveries to defend the total and win the game for Delhi.

Besides Rabada, Delhi can take a lot of heart from the way young Prithvi Shaw batted. The U-19 World Cup-winning captain got out on 99 but his stay at the crease displayed his full repertoire which was nothing short of brilliant.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer was also among the runs and he would be hoping to continue the form and look to Shaw to deliver the goods once again against Punjab. Delhi also have the explosive Rishabh Pant in their ranks who, on his day, can destroy any opposition.

Kings XI Punjab have Chris Gayle who got going on Saturday but was dismissed on 40 off 24 balls.

In the bowling department, skipper R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami will lead the line but Murugan Ashwin's performance (2/25) against Mumbai should give them extra impetus.

Andrew Tye and Hardus Viljoen were among the wickets on Saturday but bowled a lot of loose deliveries, giving away 13 fours and three sixes.

For Delhi, Rabada was expensive in his four overs against KKR and would look to improve on Monday. Harshal Patel took two wickets but went for 40 runs in his four overs and even Chris Morris did not return impressive figures.

It was Nepal leg spinner Sandeep Sandeep Lamichhane (1/29) who bowled a tight line and Delhi would want to continue with him to keep the likes of Gayle quiet.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Agnivesh Ayachi, Sam Curran, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul, Ankit Rajpoot, Simran Singh, Andrew Tye, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardus Viljoen.

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant (wk), Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Harshal Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ankush Bains, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Sherfane Rutherford

Match starts at 8 pm

(With IANS inputs)