MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are proven match-winners and their unmatched calibre as players and captains of their respective IPL teams makes them an asset for any team. Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) coach Mike Hesson is mightily impressed with the former India skipper and his successor and said that any coach would love to have the star duo in their side. The former head coach of New Zealand also explained what makes Dhoni and Kohli even more special in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Any coach would want to have either both or any one of them in the side. Their ability to adapt to a game situation is amazing. Virat is at the top of his game and he keeps pushing himself. He adjusts to formats brilliantly and he is world-class. Virat will be looking to do a job for RCB," Hesson told IANS.

"MS Dhoni was just at his best with the bat in the last year's IPL. Showed a lot of intent," the 44-year-old added.

The IPL 2019 began with Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing host to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chepauk on Saturday.

The much-awaited contest turned out to be a lopsided affair which saw the defending champions crush RCB by seven wickets.

Dhoni has been successful in leading his franchise to the IPL title thrice while RCB have been three-time runners-up.

Dhoni has been the skipper of CSK from the inaugural season of the lucrative tournament, however, captained Rising Pune Supergiant in the two-year period of CSK's ban.

Kohli took over as the captain of RCB from 2012.

(With IANS inputs)