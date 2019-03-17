 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders Add Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa To Squad

Updated: 17 March 2019 17:19 IST

KKR name replacements for injured pace duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi for IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders Add Sandeep Warrier, KC Cariappa To Squad
KC Cariappa had been given his IPL debut by KKR back in 2015 © IPLT20

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday announced Sandeep Warrier and KC Cariappa as replacements for the injured pace duo of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi in the upcoming edition of the league, which will start on March 23. While Warrier is a medium pace bowler and so can be considered a like-for-like replacement, Cariappa is a spinner who had been given his IPL debut by KKR back in 2015.  KKR will start off their IPL 2019 campaign with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 24. 

Warrier plays for Kerala in Indian domestic cricket and has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past, while Cariappa has played for Kings XI Punjab and KKR as well in previous editions of the cash-rich league.

Warrier has 41 wickets to his name from 40 Twenty20 games at an economy of 7.09. He picked eight wickets in six games at an economy of 5.81 for Kerala in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. The 27-year-old has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the past.

On the other hand, Cariappa has scalped 25 wickets from 28 T20 games. A spinner with many variations up his sleeve, Cariappa had first come to the limelight when KKR had picked him up in the 2015 IPL auction for Rs 2.4 crores. He had picked up AB de Villiers's wicket in his first match for KKR, but was dropped after only one match.

While Nagarkoti was ruled out of this year's competition following a back injury, his India U-19 colleague Mavi is out of the season due to a back stress fracture.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Shivam Mavi Kamlesh Nagarkoti Sandeep Warrier KC Cariappa IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi are injured for IPL 2019
  • Warrier is a medium pace bowler for Kerala and has played for RCB
  • Cariappa was discovered by KKR in 2015. He has played for KXIP also
Related Articles
Watch: Cricketer Helps Puppy "In Distress", Fans Applaud Him
Watch: Cricketer Helps Puppy "In Distress", Fans Applaud Him
Haven
Haven't Heard Anything From BCCI On "Players Workload": Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR Remind Opponents About Andre Russell
KKR Remind Opponents About Andre Russell's Abilities With Picture Of His Double
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders
Indian Premier League 2019: Player List, Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Auction 2019: Mumbai Indians Lifeline For Yuvraj Singh; Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy Top Buys
IPL Auction 2019: Mumbai Indians Lifeline For Yuvraj Singh; Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Chakravarthy Top Buys
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.