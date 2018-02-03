 
Indian Premier League 2018

ICC Under 19 World Cup: The IPL Connect For World Champions

Updated: 03 February 2018 19:38 IST

While Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shubman Gill were picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders, Ishan Porel surprisingly went unsold in the auction.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti was the most expensive among the U-19 players in the auction. © AFP

A brilliant display with both the bat and ball helped India blow away Australia in the ICC Under-19 World Cup final to become the first team to clinch the title four times. Australia, who elected to bat after winning the toss, were bowled out for an under-par 216 in 47.2 overs. Ishan Porel, Shiva Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Anukul Roy took two wickets apiece to restrict the Australians. After a clinical performance by the Under-19 team, we have a look at the young stars, who made it big at the Indian Premier League Players Auction which was held in Bengaluru on 27th and 28th January. While Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shubman Gill were picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders, Ishan Porel surprisingly went unsold in the auction.

Here's a complete list of Indian U-19 players who will feature in the Indian Premier League:

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Base Price: Rs 20,00,000

Sold: Rs 3,20,00,000

Shubman Gill

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Base Price: Rs 20,00,000

Sold: Rs 1,80,00,000

Anukul Roy

Team: Mumbai Indians

Base Price: Rs 20,00,000

Sold: Rs 20,00,000

Shivam Mavi

Team: Kolkata Knight Riders

Base Price: Rs 20,00,000

Sold: Rs 3,00,00,000

Manjot Kalra

Team: Delhi Daredevils

Base Price: Rs 20,00,000

Sold: Rs 20, 00, 000

Abhishek Sharma

Team: Delhi Daredevils

Base Price: Rs 20,00,000

Sold: Rs 55,00,000

Prithvi Shaw

Team: Delhi Daredevils

Base Price: Rs 20,00,000

Sold: Rs 1,20,00,000

A total of Rs 4,31,70,00, 000 crore was spent at the auction with Ben Stokes being the highest paid player ahead of the Twenty20 tournament, which starts in April. The results showed a marked shift away from purchasing big-name foreign stars, in favour of up-and-coming players from India and elsewhere. A total of 169 players including the likes of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat were sold at the Indian Premier League auction.

