 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Jonny Bairstow Makes A Statement Ahead Of World Cup 2019

Updated: 22 April 2019 16:02 IST

Jonny Bairstow scored 445 runs in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 at an average of 63.57.

Jonny Bairstow Makes A Statement Ahead Of World Cup 2019
Jonny Bairstow displayed his batting prowess in the IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Jonny Bairstow displayed his batting prowess in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 to become the highest run-scorer on debut. Bairstow, who is set to leave SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 23 to join the England national camp for the World Cup, scored 445 runs in the IPL 2019 with two half-centuries and a century to his name. The 29-year-old was also instrumental with an unbeaten 80 in SRH's last win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Bairstow's 445 runs in IPL 2019 come at an average of 63.57. The wicketkeeper-batsman while opening the innings for SunRisers Hyderabad also maintained a brilliant strike rate of over 158.

Ahead of his departure from the IPL, Bairstow said England will play a lot of cricket in the run up to the World Cup 2019.

"We get back after the Chennai game on April 23. Then we've got the World Cup camp. We then play Pakistan in the five-ODI series and then we've got two warm-up matches in which we play Afghanistan and Australia. And then we go into the World Cup," Bairstow was quoted as saying by icc-cricket.com.

"It's a lot of cricket leading into the World Cup. And then we've got five Ashes Tests after that."

Hosts England will play two warm-up matches against defending champions Australia and Afghanistan respectively.

England will then begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on the inaugural day of the marquee tournament.

Comments
Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Jonny Bairstow IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jonny Bairstow scored 445 runs in IPL 2019
  • Bairstow displayed his batting prowess in the IPL 2019
  • Bairstow said England will play a lot of cricket in the run up to the WC
Related Articles
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Look To Get Back On Winning Ways Against SunRisers Hyderabad
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Will Be Missed By SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Will Be Missed By SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Too Hot To Handle For KKR, SRH Return To Top Four
David Warner, Jonny Bairstow Too Hot To Handle For KKR, SRH Return To Top Four
IPL Highlights, SRH vs KKR Highlights: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Power SRH To Nine-Wicket Win Over KKR
IPL Highlights, SRH vs KKR Highlights: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner Power SRH To Nine-Wicket Win Over KKR
IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
IPL 2019, SRH vs KKR: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.