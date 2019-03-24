 
IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 24 March 2019 17:37 IST

Rajasthan Royals made a comeback to the IPL last year following a two-year suspension and made it to the playoffs.

Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals will be up against Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur. © BCCI

IPL's inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) open their IPL 2019 campaign against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Buoyed by the comeback of Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals captained by Ajinkya Rahane will be up against Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab who finished seventh last season. Rajasthan Royals, who made a comeback to the IPL following a two-year suspension, made it to the IPL 2018 playoffs courtesy Jos Buttler. The England wicketkeeper-batsman was in prolific form last season as he accumulated 548 runs from 13 matches at an average of 54.80 with a strike-rate of 155.24, ending up as the sixth highest run-getter. Captain Rahane made 370 runs from 14 matches at an average of 28.46. Jaydev Unadkat was once again bought by the Royals this season for Rs 8.4 crore. There will be added pressure on the Saurashtra fast bowler to deliver this season.

When is the RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be played on March 25, 2019 (Monday).

Where will the RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match be played?

The RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time does the RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match begin?

The RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs KXIP IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Ajinkya Rahane Ravichandran Ashwin Steven Smith Jaydev Unadkat Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 4 IPL 2019
