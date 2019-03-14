Hardik Pandya Starts IPL 2019 Training With MS Dhoni's Trademark Shot - Watch

Hardik Pandya, who was ruled out of India's just-concluded limited-overs series against Australia due to lower back stiffness , resumed training at the pre-season camp of his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. The seam bowling all-rounder took to Twitter to let his fans know about his progress. Hardik Pandya posted a video in which he can be seen playing MS Dhoni's trademark 'Helicopter shot' in the nets. "Guess my inspiration behind this shot?" Pandya captioned the video.

Guess my inspiration behind this shot? pic.twitter.com/9mwQ6uNg3g — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 14, 2019

The 25-year-old recently found himself in the dock for making sexist comments on a TV chat show. He bragged about his encounters with multiple women on the show in January with teammate KL Rahul sitting next to him.

The duo was ordered to return from India's tour of Australia.

But Pandya returned from suspension to play in the New Zealand limited-overs series.

Pandya scored 731 runs from 45 ODIs at an average of nearly 30, and has 44 ODI wickets.

Hardik Pandya has been associated with Mumbai Indians since 2015 and has been one of the key players for the three-time IPL champions.

In spite of their lackadaisical performance last year, the franchise led by Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful teams in the tournament.

The 2013, 2015, 2017 winners have made recovering from bad starts a habit.

Mumbai Indians, eyeing their fourth IPL title, will be one of the favourites to win in 2019 as their squad looks well balanced, with a good mix of experience and youth.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium.