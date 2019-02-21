 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Australia Series Due To Lower Back Stiffness

Updated: 21 February 2019 15:14 IST

Ravindra Jadeja has been named replacement for Hardik Pandya for the five ODIs.

Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of Australia Series Due To Lower Back Stiffness
Hardik Pandya will begin his strength work from next week. © AFP

Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Australia series due to back stiffness. India and Australia are due to play a two-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series and a five-match One-day International (ODI) series, starting February 24. Ravindra Jadeja has been called in as his replacement for the ODIs.

"Team India all-rounder Mr. Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the forthcoming T20I & ODI series against Australia due to lower back stiffness," The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in their official statement.

"The BCCI Medical team decided to rest the all-rounder and let him undergo strength and conditioning work for his lower back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Mr. Pandya will begin his strength work from next week," the statement added.

"The T20I squad will now consist of 14 members. Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has been named replacement for Hardik Pandya for the 5 ODIs," further added the statement.
 

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cricket Hardik Pandya India vs Australia, 2018/19
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming Australia series
  • The T20I squad will now consist of 14 members
  • Virat Kohli will lead India in the T20I and ODI series against Australia
Related Articles
Mohammed Shami Donates Money To Families Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama
Mohammed Shami Donates Money To Families Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama
Virender Sehwag Offers Educational Support To Children Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama
Virender Sehwag Offers Educational Support To Children Of Soldiers Killed In Pulwama
Hardik Pandya Enjoys "Food" With Teammates, Trolls Ask For "Coffee"
Hardik Pandya Enjoys "Food" With Teammates, Trolls Ask For "Coffee"
Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik's Incredible Catch At The Boundary Will Leave You Stunned. Watch
Case Registered Against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Chat Show Comments
Case Registered Against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul For Chat Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 18 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.