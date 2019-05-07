Delhi Capitals will aim to extend their impressive form away from home when they face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) , who entered the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs on sheer luck, in the Eliminator in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. While Delhi Capitals won nine out of 14 league stage matches to claim 18 points while SRH won six, lost eight and accumulated just 12 points. Delhi Capitals finished third in the points table despite having claimed equal points as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) due to a poor net run-rate. SRH, on the other hand, managed to finish fourth with a better net run-rate than Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who also claimed 12 points. Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, have reinvented their fortunes with a new name, a set of players and effective coaching staff. Delhi are the only team to have not played a final in the history of the IPL. They last finished at playoffs stage in 2012.

When is the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match will be played on May 8, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match will be played at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time does the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match begin?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match?

The live streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2019 Eliminator match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)