 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle Becomes Fastest To Score 4000 Runs In IPL

Updated: 25 March 2019 20:35 IST

Chris Gayle became the ninth batsman and second overseas player to score 4,000 runs in the IPL.

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle Becomes Fastest To Score 4000 Runs In IPL
Chris Gayle needed just six runs to reach the milestone. © AFP

Chris Gayle became the fastest to score 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and joined the elite list of batsmen that includes Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner and MS Dhoni. The Windies star achieved the feat in his 112th innings and the fourth match of the IPL 2019 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. Before the start of the match in Jaipur, Chris Gayle needed just six runs to reach the milestone.

Gayle became the ninth batsman and second overseas player to score 4,000 runs in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl against Kings XI Punjab in their first encounter of the IPL 2019.

Fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni gave Rajasthan an early breakthrough as he dismissed KXIP opener KL Rahul for four in the fourth ball of the first over.

For Rajasthan, Steve Smith returned to the IPL after missing the entire 2018 season due to a 12-month-ban given by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year. 

Even though Steve Smith's ban is due to expire in a few days, he was included in Rajasthan Royals' playing XI for their first match of the IPL 2019 on Monday.

Following the ball-tampering row in March last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to ban David Warner and Steve Smith from participating in IPL 2018.

While Warner made an explosive comeback to the IPL with an 85-run knock at Eden Gardens on Sunday, Smith will aim for an impressive show to mark his presence before the end of his international ban.

Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab Chris Gayle IPL 2019 Cricket Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 4
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle scored 4,000 IPL runs in 112 innings
  • He joined the elite list of batsmen that includes Raina and Kohli
  • Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl against Kings XI Punjab
Related Articles
Team Profile, Kings XI Punjab: Can Ravichandran Ashwin Bring Glory To Punjab Outfit?
Team Profile, Kings XI Punjab: Can Ravichandran Ashwin Bring Glory To Punjab Outfit?
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab - 5 Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab - 5 Players To Watch Out For
Chris Gayle Plays Last Home ODI, Says "Wearing West Indies Crest Has Been An Honour"
Chris Gayle Plays Last Home ODI, Says "Wearing West Indies Crest Has Been An Honour"
MS Dhoni Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Register Remarkable Record For India In ODIs
MS Dhoni Overtakes Rohit Sharma To Register Remarkable Record For India In ODIs
"Could I Un-Retire?" Chris Gayle Ponders After Record-Breaking Innings
"Could I Un-Retire?" Chris Gayle Ponders After Record-Breaking Innings
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.