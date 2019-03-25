 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP IPL Score: Eyes On Steve Smith As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab

Updated: 25 March 2019 18:34 IST

IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score: Rajasthan Royals will be playing their first match at home in IPL 2019.

IPL Live Score, RR vs KXIP IPL Score: Eyes On Steve Smith As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab
RR vs KXIP IPL Score: Ajinkya Rahane captained Rajasthan Royals to the play-offs last season. © AFP

IPL's inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) open their IPL 2019 campaign against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Buoyed by the comeback of Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals captained by Ajinkya Rahane will be up against Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI Punjab who finished seventh last season. Rajasthan Royals, who made a comeback to the IPL following a two-year suspension, made it to the IPL 2018 playoffs courtesy Jos Buttler. The England wicketkeeper-batsman was in prolific form last season as he accumulated 548 runs from 13 matches at an average of 54.80 with a strike-rate of 155.24, ending up as the sixth highest run-getter. Captain Rahane made 370 runs from 14 matches at an average of 28.46. Jaydev Unadkat was once again bought by the Royals this season for Rs 8.4 crore. There will be added pressure on the Saurashtra fast bowler to deliver this season. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

  • 19:08 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have played 17 times against each other. RR have won on 10 occasions whereas KXIP have won 7 times. The Royals have never lost against Kings XI at their fortress i.e. the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
  • 18:34 (IST)Mar 25, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth match of IPL 2019 between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur.
    Comments
    Topics : Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab Ajinkya Rahane Ravichandran Ashwin Steven Smith Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 4 IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, RR vs KXIP: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    IPL 2019, Preview: Steve Smith In Focus As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab
    IPL 2019, Preview: Steve Smith In Focus As Rajasthan Royals Host Kings XI Punjab
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 19 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.