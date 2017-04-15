 
Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad By 17 Runs

Updated: 15 April 2017 20:13 IST

Chasing a challenging 173-run target, Sunrisers Hyderabad could reach 155 for six in their allotted 20 overs with Kolkata bowlers putting on a commendable performance.

KKR defeated SRH by 17 runs © BCCI

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in their Indian Premier League match, on Saturday. Chasing a challenging 173-run target, Sunrisers Hyderabad could reach 155 for six in their allotted 20 overs with Kolkata bowlers putting on a commendable performance. For Hyderabad, David Warner and Yuvraj Singh top scored with identical 26 each.

Earlier, Robin Uthappa struck a gritty 68 off 39 balls to help the Knight Riders recover from a jittery start and post 172 for six.

Despite seeing off openers -- Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir -- early, the Sunrisers bowlers failed to make further in-roads in the middle overs and the Karnataka duo of Uthappa and Manish Pandey (46) put on a solid 77-run partnership from 52 balls.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Robin Uthappa Gautam Gambhir David Andrew Warner Sunil Philip Narine Manish Krishnanand Pandey Yuvraj Singh Eden Gardens Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
  • Batting first, KKR scored 173 runs in 20 overs
  • Robin Uthappa (68) top scored for KKR
  • With 3 wins in 4 matches, KKR top the points table
