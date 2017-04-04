 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony Live: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 04 April 2017 19:27 IST

2017 IPL Opening Ceremony Live: The 10th season of the Indian Premier League starts on Wednesday, marking a decade of cricket, razzmatazz, glamour and also controversy and scandals.

IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony Live: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage, Live Streaming Online
Sunrisers Hyderbad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2017 opener © Twitter

The 10th season of the Indian Premier League starts on Wednesday, marking a decade of cricket, razzmatazz, glamour and also controversy and scandals. The latest edition of the glitz will have the extra bonus of eight opening ceremonies, one in each hosting venue. With the first match beginning in Hyderabad, the first opening ceremony can also be caught on television as well as on live streaming, setting off nearly two months of non-stop action with most of the biggest players in the world showing off their Twenty20 skills.

When will IPL 2017 be played?

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played from April 5-May 21.

Where will Indian Premier League 2017 be played?

IPL 2017 will be played at several venues across India -- Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Pune, Kolkata, Rajkot and Mohali.

How do I watch IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony live?

The opening ceremonies will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

Where can you follow IPL 2017 Opening Ceremony live online?

The IPL 2017 Opening Ceremonies will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.


 

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Rohit Sharma Gautam Gambhir Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The latest edition will have the extra bonus of eight opening ceremonies
  • The first opening ceremony can be caught on television
  • It will also be streamed live setting off nearly 2 months of action
Related Articles
Kevin Pietersen To Make Debut As IPL Commentator
Kevin Pietersen To Make Debut As IPL Commentator
Virender Sehwag's Inputs Helped Me Grow As A Cricketer: Wriddhiman Saha
Virender Sehwag's Inputs Helped Me Grow As A Cricketer: Wriddhiman Saha
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Pick Up Unsold Ishant Sharma
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Pick Up Unsold Ishant Sharma
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.