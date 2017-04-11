 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Sanju Samson's Ton Scripts Massive Delhi Daredevils Win Over Rising Pune Supergiant

Updated: 11 April 2017 23:34 IST

Delhi Daredevils defeated the Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday evening.

IPL 2017: Sanju Samson's Ton Scripts Massive Delhi Daredevils Win Over Rising Pune Supergiant
Delhi Daredevils earned a comprehensive win vs Rising Pune Supergiant on Tuesday. © BCCI

Sanju Samson's first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) century created the foundation of Delhi Daredevils' massive score of 205/4 was just too much for Rising Pune Supergiant, who surrendered meekly to lose by a huge margin of 97 runs to had DD their first win of IPL 10. Chasing the big total, RPS had no answer for Delhi skipper Zaheer Khan's medium-pace and Amit Mishra's leg-spin as they folded for 108 in 16.1 overs.

Mishra returned fine figures of 3/11 while Zaheer claimed 3/20. Not even one of the RPS batsmen managed to cross 20 runs.

RPS also sorely missed Steve Smith, who was replaced by Faf du Plessis for the match.

DD's innings began extremely shakily, as they lost Aditya Tare early. But Sam Billings and Samson then put up 69 runs for the second wicket as they began to clamber back into the game.



Samson's 102 cams off just 63 balls with the aid of five sixes and eight boundaries. He kept raising the momentum and what looked like an average score soon began to race towards the 200-mark.

But even then, RPS were not ready for what hit them at the end of the inning. After Samson and Rishabh Pant had put together 53 runs Delhi were still only at 124.



Samson was then joined by Chris Morris and the score just few through the roof. The South African hammered an incredible 38 not out off just nine balls with four boundaries and three sixes as Delhi scored an immense 72 off the last four overs. That made the difference that RPS could not cover.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant Sanju Samson Zaheer Khan Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Delhi Daredevils beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs on Friday
  • Sanju Samson was named Man of the Match
  • Samson scored the first century of IPL 2017
Related Articles
Sanju Samson Hammers 1st Century of IPL 2017
Sanju Samson Hammers 1st Century of IPL 2017
Tell Dad to Stay Away: Sanju Samson Let Off With Warning by Kerala Cricket Association
Tell Dad to Stay Away: Sanju Samson Let Off With Warning by Kerala Cricket Association
Sanju Samson Faces KCA Probe For Violating Code of Conduct
Sanju Samson Faces KCA Probe For Violating Code of Conduct
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.