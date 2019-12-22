Virat Kohli will look to end the year with a series triumph when India face the West Indies in the third and final match of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Cuttack on Sunday. The series is locked at 1-1 as India registered an emphatic 107-run win in Vizag after having suffered an eight-wicket loss in Chennai. Ahead of the series decider , a fan of Virat Kohli came out and grabbed everyone's attention with 16 tattoos inked on his body, to "show respect" for the Indian captain.

"I am a cricket lover from my childhood and became a big fan of Virat Kohli because of his style of playing," Virat Kohli's fan Pintu Behera told ANI.

Cuttack: Pintu Behera, a fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli has inked 16 tattoos of the skipper,including Kohli's Jersey No. 18,on his body. He says,"I became a big fan of Virat Kohli because of his playing style. So,I decided to show my respect to him in this way." #Odisha pic.twitter.com/FJwSUZZ2wt — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

"So, I have decided to show my respect to him in this way. When I decided to make tattoos in 2016, I didn't have money. So I started saving money and got tattoos inked," he added.

Behera said he has spent over Rs 1 lakh on these 16 permanent tattoos, including one of Kohli's jersey number 18.

"I go to watch every cricket match of Virat Kohli within the country. I didn't go to watch the match out of the country. If I get a chance, then I will definitely go," he said.

Though he is yet to watch Kohli play overseas, Behera counts himself lucky to have met the Indian skipper once, during a Test match between India and South Africa in Vizag earlier in October.

"I didn't imagine that he would meet and hug me. It was a special moment for me. I had been waiting to meet him since 2016. Finally, I got the opportunity to meet him during Test Match between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam in October," he said.

(With ANI inputs)