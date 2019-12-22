 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

Meet Virat Kohli's Fan Who Has 16 Tattoos Dedicated To Indian Captain

Updated: 22 December 2019 10:37 IST

A fan of Virat Kohli grabbed everyone's attention with 16 tattoos inked on his body, to "show respect" for the Indian captain.

Meet Virat Kohli
Pintu Behera said he has spent over Rs 1 lakh on these 16 permanent tattoos. © Twitter

Virat Kohli will look to end the year with a series triumph when India face the West Indies in the third and final match of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series in Cuttack on Sunday. The series is locked at 1-1 as India registered an emphatic 107-run win in Vizag after having suffered an eight-wicket loss in Chennai. Ahead of the series decider, a fan of Virat Kohli came out and grabbed everyone's attention with 16 tattoos inked on his body, to "show respect" for the Indian captain.

"I am a cricket lover from my childhood and became a big fan of Virat Kohli because of his style of playing," Virat Kohli's fan Pintu Behera told ANI.

"So, I have decided to show my respect to him in this way. When I decided to make tattoos in 2016, I didn't have money. So I started saving money and got tattoos inked," he added.

Behera said he has spent over Rs 1 lakh on these 16 permanent tattoos, including one of Kohli's jersey number 18.

"I go to watch every cricket match of Virat Kohli within the country. I didn't go to watch the match out of the country. If I get a chance, then I will definitely go," he said.

Though he is yet to watch Kohli play overseas, Behera counts himself lucky to have met the Indian skipper once, during a Test match between India and South Africa in Vizag earlier in October.

"I didn't imagine that he would meet and hug me. It was a special moment for me. I had been waiting to meet him since 2016. Finally, I got the opportunity to meet him during Test Match between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam in October," he said.

Earlier this month, India defeated the West Indies in a three-match T20 International series 2-1.

(With ANI inputs)

