 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

Sanju Samson Will Get An Opportunity Sooner Than Later, Feels Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 11 December 2019 16:40 IST

Sunil Gavaskar feels wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will get his opportunity "sooner than later" to showcase his talent.

Sanju Samson Will Get An Opportunity Sooner Than Later, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
Sanju Samson wasn't initially picked in the 15-member India squad to face the West Indies. © AFP

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels Virat Kohli's men need to work on their fielding if they are to win the World T20 slated to be held in Australia next year. "I think fielding is the most important thing. You save runs, you put pressure on the opposition," Gavaskar told IANS. The fielding standards of Team India have improved by leaps and bounds in the recent years. However, in the first two T20Is against the West Indies, their performance in the field was "poor" as there were many slip-ups and dropped catches.

After the game in Thiruvananthapuram where India faced a crushing defeat, skipper Virat Kohli even lashed out at his players and said: "If we field so poorly, no amount of runs will be enough. We were poor with the field in the last two games. We dropped two catches in one over."

And Gavaskar, just like Kohli, feels the more India work on their fielding, the easier it will become for them going into the World T20.

"The Indian team has been doing really well. But I think the more they do in the fielding department, take catches and save more runs, the easier it will become for them," he said.

The 70-year-old also felt that it's not just India who face problems while defending a total in T20Is, it is a case with most of the teams around the world.

"In T20 cricket, it's not just India but there are other teams as well who are not good at defending the totals. In the first T20I, even West Indies couldn't defend a total which was in excess of 200. So, it's not just a situation with India, it's generally with most other teams as well. They find it difficult to defend," said Gavaskar.

"As matches are played in the evening, the dew factor also plays a huge role. The bowlers are not able to bowl properly with the wet ball.

"Even the fielders find it difficult to field as they don't get a good grip on the ball when they are fielding in the deep and are throwing. So, fielding wise also, it's difficult and that's why I think, teams find it difficult when it comes to defending the totals in T20s," he added.

The former Indian opener also feels wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who has been with the team for quite some time but has not able to make it to the playing XI, will get his opportunity "sooner than later" to showcase his talent.

Samson wasn't initially picked in the 15-member India squad to face Windies. However, the Kerala batsman received a reprieve following Shikhar Dhawan's injury, which forced the star opener out of the three-match series.

"There are more T20Is in early January -- we have three T20Is against Sri Lanka. So, there are a few opportunities ahead and I am sure Sanju Samson will get an opportunity sooner than later," said Gavaskar.

India will be playing three T20Is against Sri Lanka beginning January 5 in Guwahati.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Sunil Gavaskar Sunil Gavaskar Cricket India vs West Indies 2019/20
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gavaskar feels Sanju Samson will get his opportunity "sooner than later"
  • Samson wasn't initially a part of the 15-man squad to face Windies
  • Sanju Samson replaced injured Shikhar Dhawan for the T20I series
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Gets "Hero
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Gets "Hero's Welcome" Ahead Of 2nd T20I. Watch Video
India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener's Spot As India Take On West Indies In First T20I
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies: "A Different Type Of Player": Sanju Samson Not Worried About Consistency
India vs West Indies: "A Different Type Of Player": Sanju Samson Not Worried About Consistency
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.