Virat Kohli expressed "gratitude" for his wife Anushka Sharma on their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday. "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude," Team India captain Virat Kohli captioned a black and white picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Twitter. Actress Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, defined love in a heartwarming wedding anniversary post for Virat Kohli.

In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude pic.twitter.com/uVnCA66xa4 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2019

"'To love another person is to see the face of God' -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it," Anushka captioned a black and white picture from the their wedding on Instagram.

The cricketer-actor pair had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma don't shy away to express their love for each other on the social media and have credited one another for success in their respective fields on time and again.

On Virat Kohli's 31st birthday on November 5, Anushka Sharma had explained what makes him a good leader.

"This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love. I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time," Anushka had tweeted.

"Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love," she added.

Kohli will be in action later in the day when India take on the West Indies in the third and final T20 International at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.