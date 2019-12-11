 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Virat Kohli Expresses "Gratitude", Anushka Sharma Defines Love On Wedding Anniversary

Updated: 11 December 2019 10:41 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017.

Virat Kohli Expresses "Gratitude", Anushka Sharma Defines Love On Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli will be in action later in the day when India take on the West Indies. © Instagram

Virat Kohli expressed "gratitude" for his wife Anushka Sharma on their second marriage anniversary on Wednesday. "In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when god blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude," Team India captain Virat Kohli captioned a black and white picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Twitter. Actress Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, defined love in a heartwarming wedding anniversary post for Virat Kohli.

"'To love another person is to see the face of God' -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling , it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it," Anushka captioned a black and white picture from the their wedding on Instagram.

The cricketer-actor pair had tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017. 

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma don't shy away to express their love for each other on the social media and have credited one another for success in their respective fields on time and again.

On Virat Kohli's 31st birthday on November 5, Anushka Sharma had explained what makes him a good leader.

"This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love. I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time," Anushka had tweeted.

"Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love," she added.

Kohli will be in action later in the day when India take on the West Indies in the third and final T20 International at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their 2nd marriage anniversary
  • Virat Kohli expressed "gratitude" for his wife Anushka on social media
  • Anushka Sharma also shared a heartwarming post for Virat Kohli
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Wants To Focus On The Present, Not Looking At T20 World Cup
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Wants To Focus On The Present, Not Looking At T20 World Cup
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: India Look For Answers After Crushing Loss, Secure Series Win
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I: India Look For Answers After Crushing Loss, Secure Series Win
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Special Message For MS Dhoni Was "The Most Retweeted Sports-Related Tweet" In Year 2019
"May Backfire": Ian Chappell Warns Australia On Playing 2 Day/Night Tests vs India
"May Backfire": Ian Chappell Warns Australia On Playing 2 Day/Night Tests vs India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.