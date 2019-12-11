A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 7.5 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 241, are 68/3. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
7.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Flatter delivery on off, Pollard makes room and launches this one straight over the bowler's head for a biggie.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish in length, Hetmyer again goes deep in his crease and drags this one towards long on for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer works this one towards the leg side.
Spin time as Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled again! Bad bowling by Dube! Another length ball just around off, Pollard again rocks back and this time uppishly pulls this one towards square leg for a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, pushed towards point.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Slower delivery just outside off, an off cutter. Pollard rocks back and pulls this one towards square leg for a boundary. With this boundary, 1000 T20I runs come up for Kieron Pollard.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shimron tucks it towards mid-wicket and changes ends.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time through the covers. A fuller ball outside off, Hetmyer drills it wide of the mid off fielder. The ball races to the fence in a jiffy.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whacked! Short of a length ball on middle, Hetmyer stands tall and hammers it over mid-wicker for a maximum.
Shivam Dube is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Hetmyer survives and India lose their sole review. Good length ball around leg, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the off side and the batters cross for a leg bye. The Indian players are up in appeal in the meantime but the umpire is unmoved. Kohli talks with his teammates and signals the 'T' after some thought. Replays come in and show that it is pitching outside leg. No further evidence needed and India lose their review. At the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are 41/3.
LBW appeal taken upstairs. Bhuvneshwar is confident and hence Kohli has gone for the DRS. Is it pitching in line? No, not really, confirms the Ball Tracker. So review lost for the Indians.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle and off, Pollard pushes this one towards the cover region for a single.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa! What a flick! Pollard-power! Full ball on middle and leg, Pollard just flicks this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie with ease.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, Pollard blocks it back towards the bowler.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Length ball outside off, Pollard looks to cut but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Oohs and aahs all around.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and length ball around off, pushed towards cover.