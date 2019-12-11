A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.3 overs, India are 123/0. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Full toss but Rohit just nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for the slower one but sprays down the leg side. Rohit though looks to sweep but makes no connection. Wided by the umpire.
9.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! But does that matter? Not for Rohit and the Indians in the crowd. A fuller length ball around off, Rohit looks to blast it over the long on fence but gets an outside edge. The ball flies to the third man fence.
Pollard has a word with his bowler again.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rahul pushes it towards long off for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Missed out on a boundary ball. A fullish ball on the pads, Rahul whips but straight to the fielder at short fine leg. Rohit wanted a single but not Rahul there.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Well bowled and equally well played. Holder follows Rohit as he sees Rohit looking to make room. He bowls it full on the pads. Rohit manages to squeeze it out towards deep square leg for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Rahul as well and he gets applaud from the skipper from the dug out. 8th in T20IS. Length ball on the pads, Rahul tucks it toward mid-wicket for a single. Brilliant knock from him so far.
Jason Holder comes back into the attack. 2-0-23-0, his figures so far. Can he bring about a change of fortune for the Windies?
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Rahul cuts it towards deep point for a single. Tight over from Walsh, just 5 from the over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Sweeps well but just a single as there is protection in the deep. A fuller ball again, Rohit sweeps it towards deep square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one and around off, Rahul punches it towards cover for a run.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full this time and just outside off, Rohit pushes it towards long off for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide again, Rahul cuts it towards backward point for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls it quicker and outside off, Rahul lets it be.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball this time from Pierre and Rohit in this mood will put these away even in his sleep. A full toss wide outside off, Rohit slams it through cover-point for another boundary. 100 up for the hosts.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one and this one brings Rohit's 19th half ton in T20Is. Another fuller ball from Pierre, Rohit sends it sailing over the long on fence for another maximum.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands! Fuller ball around middle, Rohit clears his front leg and hammers it over the mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman paddles the ball down the leg side. One run added to the total.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Short and just outside off, Rahul cuts it towards backward point for a couple.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Poor ball down the leg side. Rahul looks to hammer it towards fine leg but makes no connection. The ball goes behind and hits Pooran's pad and goes towards short fine leg.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Pierre starts with a ball on the pads, Rohit tucks it towards square leg and collects a run.
Khary Pierre with a change of ends. 14 runs off his solitary over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball outside off, Rohit punches it through covers for a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rahul pushes it towards the leg side for a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft from Rahul this time. A quicker ball and outside off, Rahul guides it past the keeper and the ball races to the third man fence.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball around off, pushed towards cover by Rahul.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball around off, Rohit drives it towards deep cover for a single.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Walsh starts with a full toss on middle, Rohit gets in the position and paddles it for a couple of runs through short fine leg.
Hayden Walsh is into the attack now. Can he stop the run flow?
5.6 overs (0 Run) Wide outside off, Rahul looks to cut but gets an under edge on it. The ball goes to the right of Pooran behind the wicket. He dives to his right and keeps it to a dot. 72/0 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length and just around off, Rahul looks to defend it out but the ball takes the inner half and goes towards mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Varies the pace this time and bowls it at 117.6 kph. A length ball around off, Rahul reads it well and pushes it towards cover.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whoa! Class written all over this one! Another full ball and just around off, Rahul creams this one past the diving cover fielder. Third consecutive boundary from the over.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! The hammering continues! Shortish length ball just outside off, Rahul moves back in the crease and upper cuts it over the third man fence.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow! What timing from Rahul! He is trying to match his partner blow-for-blow. A fuller ball around off, Rahul creams another one through cover for another boundary.