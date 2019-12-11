A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 241, are 173/8. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
Indians started brilliantly with the ball and pegged the run chase with three quick wickets, with each of them coming from the three Indian pacers. However, Hetmyer and Pollard with a brilliant 74-run stand kept the Windies in the hunt. Hetmyer fell on a long hop to Kuldeep and things looked to go beyond the visitors. However, Pollard did not give up and continued going bonkers. He smashed 6 sixes and 5 fours on his way to 68. He miscued one off Kumar and with his wicket the series was done and dusted there itself.
Live Score
That's it then. Another series win for Kohli's men at home. The domination from the Men in Blue continue. West Indies, courtesy a brilliant half ton from Pollard and a whipping 41 from Hetmyer did present some fight after a very poor start. However, once Pollard departed, things were beyond the reach of the visitors.
19.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is the end of that. Another back of a length delivery outside off, Cottrell moves towards the leg side and looks to heave it away again but fails to make any connection with it. With this India win the match by 67 runs. THEY HAVE ALSO TAKEN THE SERIES 2-1.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Cottrell looks to heave it away but fails to put any bat on it.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball outside off, Cottrell rocks on his back foot and hammers it over the mid off fielder and into the fence.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Cottrell looked to pull it but misses it. Pant was sure that there is bat on it but the umpire shakes his head. He wants the review but India doesn't have one.
Sheldon Cottrell walks in at 10. Probably the last man for the visitors.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sloower delivery does the trick. It is bowled outside off by Chahar, Pierre looks to guide it towards point but it goes uppishly to Jadeja at point. Ravindra Jadeja there makes no mistake.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Pierre looks to play it to the of side but can only edge it to the leg side. No run.
Deepak Chahar to bowl out. 3-0-16-1 are his numbers so far.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Bhuvneshwar goes short this time but Williams is ready for it and plays the upper cut over the keeper's head for a boundary.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Full delivery on off, Williams lifts it straight over the bowler's head for his first maximum.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pierre tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer! Pierre looks to pull but fails to make any connection.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shortish and outside off, Pierre goes for the cut but gets an under edge which goes behind towards Pant.
18.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Slower and fuller around off, Williams looks to drill it through mid off but Kumar sticks it left hand out but the ball does not stick. A single taken.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back! 3-0-29-2 are his figures so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery outside off, Williams drives it to covers for nothing.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Washington bowls a flatter delivery way down the leg side, Williams lets it go to the keeper who fails to collect it cleanly. It is wided.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on the pads, Williams looks to flick it but misses it to get hit on the pads.
17.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Williams flicks it to the leg side and takes a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Williams looks to sweep it but it goes off the gloves to short fine leg . The batters pick up a single. Pant appeals for LBW but the umpire shakes his head.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Pierre looks to defend it but it goes off the inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to point.
Finally, Washington Sundar is on, in the 18h over of the innings.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Williams gets his bat down in time and digs it out to cover.
Kesrick Williams is in at 9.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Walsh has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Full delivery on the leg stump line, Hayden looks to play the scoop shot but misses it completely. The ball goes on to hit the top of leg stump.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Pierre flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) OVERTHROW! Full delivery outside off, Pierre pushes it to cover and takes a single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses it. The fielder at point fumbles allowing the batsmen to take another run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled outside off, Pierre lets the ball go to the keeper.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Pierre drives this uppishly towards mid off where the fielder collects it on the bounce.
Mohammed Shami to bowl out.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Pierre ducks under it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller around off, Walsh pushes it through cover for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around off, Walsh looks to pull but is hit on the body. The short third man fielder gets to the ball before the batters can think of crossing.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good length ball on middle, Walsh goes back and slams it to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, Walsh drives it towards mid on for a couple.