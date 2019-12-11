Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 240/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Ian Bishop has Rohit Sharma for a quick chat. The Indian opener says that on the pitch like these, one need to back themselves to go for the big shots. Tells that Wankhede is a very good track to bat and all of the batters tried to stay positive. Mentions that West Indies are a dangerous side and hence they wanted to post as much as they can. Feels that the bowlers need to bowl smartly to defend the total. Says that when the West Indies are in mood, anything can happen so they will try to set the field well and bowl accordingly.
There was not much joy for the West Indies bowlers. Williams, Pollard and Cottrell each got a wicket but all of the West Indies bowlers were smashed all around the park.
It was a storm where the Windies team got blown away. It all started with Rohit and Rahul as they formed a brilliant and thunderous 135-run opening stand. They hit 72 runs in the Powerplay and that layed down the foundation for the rest of the innings. However, once Rohit departed, the run-flow slowed down a bit. Pant too followed him soon after coming in at number 3. Then in the latter stages came the Kohli storm. He played a devastating knock where he scored 70 runs off just 29 balls. Amidst all this, KL Rahul was brilliant at the other end as he powered his way to 91 runs.
Boom, boom and boom! That is how the innings has gone. India have scored an astonishing 240 runs which even the most optimistic of fans would not have expected before the start of the innings.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a finish to the innings. Fuller ball around off, Kohli lines himself and launches it over the bowler's head for a maximum. India end the innings on 240/3. A quickfire 70 from Kohli.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Goes wide outside off but too wide. Kohli reaches out but makes no connection. Called wide by the umpire.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Kohli jams it out and looks for a run for Iyer shows no interest. Kohli returns to his crease quickly.
Shreyas Iyer walks in to partner his skipper in the final over.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! No second T20I hundred for Rahul. Slower back of a length ball around off, Rahul looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes left of Pooran who settles under the ball and pouches it easily. The umpire goes upstairs to check if it is second short ball of the over but the third umpire deems it a legal ball so Rahul has to walk back. He gets a tap on the back from the opposition skipper.
Again the umpire has gone upstairs. This time Rahul has been caught behind but the question is about height. Rahul is asking whether this can be given as the second bouncer of the over, and thus an illegal delivery.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Kohli pushes it towards long on for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A day-light between bat and ball says the third umpire. A back of a length ball around off, Kohli looks to pull but misses out. The ball goes behind and Cottrell appeals. Not out says the umpire. West Indies opts for the review but nothing helping as the Ultra Edge rolls in and confirms no bat.
An appeal for caught behind has been taken upstairs. Replays come in and it doesn't seem that there is any bat involved there. Probably brushed the helmet on its way to the keeper. Let's see what the TV umpire thinks.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball around off, Rahul looks to reverse sweep this time but misses to get hit on the pads.
Cottrell to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa, Whoa, Whoa! Sound the alarm bells as Kohli is on fire! Full ball just outside off, Kohli shuffles and flicks this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. 27 runs off the over. Pollard has been punished at the Wankhede.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball wide outside off, Rahul drags this one down the ground towards long on for one. Had he left that alone, maybe it would have been signalled as a wide.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball, Kohli pulls it towards long on for a single.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! A full ball outside off, Kohli is in the perfect position to drill it inside out. It goes straight to Hetmyer but he misfields it and it goes to the fence.
Free Hit time!
18.3 overs (3 Runs) Short of a length ball around off, Kohli drags his pull towards long on where Holder fumbles and allows a couple of runs. Pollard has overstepped so a Free Hit too.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a whip this one! A flat six takes the skipper to another half century in T20Is. His 24th in T20Is. A full ball on the pads, Kohli whips it over the deep mid-wicket fence.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Skipper welcomes the skipepr, with a maximum. Good length ball around off, Kohli clears his front leg and clobbers it over long off for another maximum.
Pollard to bowl the penultimate over! Skipper against skipper here. Interesting battles all over the field.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball around off, Rahul pushes it towards long off and scampers back for the second. Brilliant running.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish length around off, Kohli this time tucks it towards short third man and takes a single. Kohli had something to say there but Williams is not going to look at him.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The skipper is all pumped up as he has deposited Williams into the stands. Full on middle, in the slot for Kohli. He gets under the length and sends it sailing over the long on fence.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Rahul mistimes his pull towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive! A slower one just outside off, Rahul walks across the off stump and slams it over the long off fence. That went deep in the crowd.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Kohli looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes left of the keeper who makes a half stop. A leg bye taken. 50-run stand is up between the two.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and around middle, Rahul swats it away firmly towards the long on fence. That raced to the fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Kohli pushes it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A slower shortish ball around off, Kohli looks to hammer it away but gets an outside edge which flies over the right-hand side of the keeper and into the third man fence.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul drives it on the up towards long off for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul reaches out and drives but straight to the fielder.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Kohli flicks it past the diving short fine leg fielder but Walsh from deep square leg cuts it off.
Sheldon Cottrell is back into the attack.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Brilliant bowling from Williams. Bowls it wide outside off again. Kohli once again reaches out and pushes it towards the off side for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Rahul flicks but finds short fine leg for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Slower and wider again. Rahul looks to cut but gets an under edge back to the keeper.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Around off and slower one too. Kohli looks to drive but mistimes this one towards the cover-point region. The fielder there misfields and a run is taken.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Around off and on a shortish length. Kohli taps it onto the pitch and towards the bowler. Approves the good ball.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Kohli looks to cut but can't get it off the middle of the bat. It goes straight to the cover-point fielder.