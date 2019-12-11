A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 11.4 overs, India are 135/1. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Rahul cuts it towards deep point for a single.
Live Score
11.2 overs (1 Run) Goes wide outside off, Rohit reaches out and pushes it towards long off for a single.
Yes, serious issues with Lewis as he is being taken off on a stretcher. These are sights no cricket fans want to see, especially not the West Indies team. Keemo Paul has come on as a substitute fielder for him.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Goes short and outside off, Rahul cuts it well but Lewis makes a sliding effort and then fires a quick throw towards the keeper. However, the trajectory of the throw is not good. Pooran does well to collect it in the middle of the pitch. Lewis seems to have injured himself there and we have some delay in play.
Kesrick Williams is back into the attack. 14 runs off just the one over bowled by him.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Rahul pushes this one towards long on for a single.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary and another bad ball by Walsh. Shortish on the leg side, Rahul rocks back and pulls this one perfectly in the gap at mid-wicket. It races away to the fence.
Walsh pulls out again. He did that before bowling the last ball too. He is taking his time. Crowd doesn't seem to be happy though as oohs and aahs go around.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Driven beautifully! Floated wide outside off, Rahul drives this one into the gap at covers for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) OUCH! That must have hurt Simmons! Floated outside off, Rohit comes down the track and slams this one towards the cover region. Simmons there fields but the ball hits his leg and deflects towards the long off region. The batters take a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good comeback by Walsh as he bowls this one on middle. Sharma plays it back towards the bowler.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bad ball and punished by the Hitman! Far too short ball on the leg side, Sharma pulls this one over the backward square leg fence.