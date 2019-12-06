Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 9.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 208, are 81/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Kesrick Williams is into the attack for the first time in this game.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul works it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli guides it uppishly towards third man and takes a single. 50-run stand is up between the two. It has been a good stand but they would know that they have still a long way to go in order to have a chance in this game.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rahul pulls it to deep square leg and picks up a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Very full delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled outside off, Rahul looks to pull it but fails to make any connection with it.
8.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full delivery down the leg side, Rahul looks to flick it but mises it. The umpire signals it a wide.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Kohli pulls it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
Jason Holder is back into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, Kohli dabs it towards short third man for one. Good over this for India. 14 off it. They need a few more like this.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot this from Kohli. This might get him going. Floated on off, Kohli comes down the track and goes inside out over co0vers for a boundary.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Rahul defends it with soft hands and takes a single.
7.4 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES. Poor ball. Pierre sprays it down the leg side. Rahul leaves it alone. Ramdin is a bit slow to react but had zero chance to stop that and the ball leaves it alone.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Once again Kohli struggles with his timing. Wow, never thought I'd be writing that. Floated on middle and leg, Kohli comes down the track and looks to loft it over mid on. He does not time it well and it goes to long on on a bounce for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Kohli comes down the track and lofts it over extra cover for a run.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot. Deft touch from Rahul shows his class. Slightly short around off, Rahul waits and then just guides it very fine down towards third man for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short again. Kohli punches it towards cover-point for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Good leave this from Kohli. Walsh sprays one down the leg side. Kohli sees it and shoulders arms to it.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Rahul this time cuts it to deep point for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Short around off, once again Kohli goes hard at it. It goes wide of point and they take a run.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This should get Kohli going. Floated on middle, Kohli creams his straight drive down the ground. The man at long off fives it a chase but has no chance to save that.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Short around leg, Kohli makes room and cuts it to point.
Hayden Walsh is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Very good stop. Pollard saves a certain boundary there. Flighted on off, Kohli punches it to the right of cover. Pollard dives and saves a certain boundary. They take a single. India 50/1 in the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on the pads, VK flicks it to mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on the pads. Almost a yorker. Rahul glances it towards mid-wicket for one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Rahul cuts it but finds the man at point.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is out of here. Rahul makes room outside leg. Pierre follows him. Rahul gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the square leg fence for a big hit.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Virat milks it to long on for one.