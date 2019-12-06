A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 18.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 208, are 209/4. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
A sorry day for the West Indian bowlers. They started off well but had a miserable day after that. Sheldon Cottrell though was brilliant with ball where over 400 runs were scored in the game he went for just 24 in his 4 overs and also pikced up a wicket. Pierre got two but went for 11 rpo. Pollard had a wicket to his name to go with his one over. Kesrick Williams though had a nightmare of a day as he went for 60 in 3.4 overs.
Live Score
Chasing a huge total of 208, the hosts did not get off to a good start losing Rohit Sharma early. Rahul though was looking very good at the other end. Initially when Kohli was struggling, Rahul took the impetus on him and his brisk 50 relieved the pressure on the skipper. Kohli then found his feet gradually and after getting to his fifty, the Indian skipper started going hammer and tonks. The duo added 100-run stand for the second wicket. Rahul though could not continue but Kohli was in the mood till then. A cameo from Pant ensured that the the Men in Blue inch closer to the total and the master of chase ensured that his side get over the line with 8 balls to spare.
What a chase! And when India chase down a big score who is the key man? There is no question about it, it's the King, it's the skipper, it's Virat Kohli. It was the same here as well. There must be a saying in world cricket now, if there is a big total Kohli will find it and chase it down. What an awesome chase! Wow.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Finishes off in style! The chase master does it again. Full ball outside off, Kohli hammers the drive over the extra cover region for a maximum. He is ecstatic and celebrates it in style. INDIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Fullish delivery outside off, Kohli drives this towards cover and picks up an easy couple.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Runs needed in single digits now! Another masterful shot by Kohli. This is full and wide outside off, Kohli stays leg side of the delivery, goes inside out and lofts it over covers for a biggie.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) The batsman has lofted that over mid wicket. They manage to come back for the second.
Shivam Dube is the new man in.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! What a stunner this one from the Windies skipper! A shortish length ball around off, Iyer looks to hammer it wide of the bowler but the ball hits the upper part of the willow and goes to the left of Pollard. The skipper goes to his left and grabs the ball nicely.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, VK punches it towards extra cover for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Indeed it is going down the leg side. That is nothing but out of desperation. A full ball on the pads, Iyer looks to whip but misses to get hit on the pads. A appeal from the bowler but not out says the umpire. Pollard eventually goes for the DRS after thinking for a while. Here come the replays. The Ultra Edge shows no bat involvement. The Ball Tracker arrives now and shows the ball to be missing the leg pole.
Pollard has gone for the LBW review against Shreyas Iyer. It looks like it is going down leg. The Ultra Edge shows no bat and the Ball Tracker shows that it is missing the leg stump.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Slower on this time on middle, Kohli smartly nudges it towards the leg side and takes off for a single. Pollard hares at the ball and then looks to throw at the bowler's end. Does not do so eventually.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whipped off the pads. Slower ball on middle, fullish length. Kohli whips it over the deep mid-wicket fence.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Pollard bowls a wild one and sprays it well down the leg side. Kohli is not even interested in playing that.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Iyer pulls it to deep mid-wicket for one.
Surprising! Kieron Pollard has given himself the ball.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Iyer glances it to the on side and gets a single to keep the strike.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Poor from Cottrell. Fuller on off, Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single as Cottrell gets to the ball. He sends an unnecessary throw at the keeper's end which gets to Ramdin on an awkward bounce. The batters manage to make the most of it and get the second.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Iyer pushes it to cover.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Kohli dabs it towards third man for a single.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Slower ball, 105.3 kph to be precise, a leg cutter from Cottrell. Very full outside off, Pant tries to slog it. He gets no timing it well. It goes high in the air. Holder comes running from long off and takes the skier with ease. A good cameo from Pant comes to an end but many would feel he has once again failed to make the most of his chance. Cottrell brings out his trademark salute. Game on? Or are India too far in front?
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Kohli milks it to deep cover for one.
Sheldron Cottrell is back into the attack. 3-0-19-0 are his figures so far. Can he finish with a bang?
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Kesrick goes full around off, Pant glances it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple. 31 needed off the last 4 overs. India clearly in the driver's seat.
15.6 overs (3 Runs) A full ball on middle, Pant tucks it towards mid-wicket and scampers back for the second. Well, one would've thought that is end of the over. No, not really, a late call from the third umpire. It was a no ball. So a Free Hit for Pant. What can he do on that one?
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slower ball but Pant does not care about the pace. When this young man hits they stay hit. It is way outside off, Pant hits it flat over the long off fence for a biggie. The skipper likes it and he is pumped up.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, Kohli glances it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
This is some battle. Kesrick charges in and then pulls out. Virat stands his crease and gives a big stare to Williams. This is getting delicious between the two.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now a bottom hand whip which sails over the fence. What batting! A full ball around off and middle, Kohli brings the bottom hand in play and whips it over the mid-wicket fence. And he does Williams' signature celebration which he used to do in the domestic leagues.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bullet over the bowler's head! Fullish ball just around off, Kohli drills it over the head of the bowler and to the long on fence.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Slower ball around off. Pant looks to play it straight but it goes off the inner half of his bat towards the leg side for a single.