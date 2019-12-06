Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 17.4 overs, West Indies are 173/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Denesh Ramdin is the new man in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Second wicket of the over from Chahal. Dangerous looking Pollard departs this time. A slightly shortish ball on middle and leg, Pollard looks to deposit this over the long on fence but misses it altogether. The ball goes behind and disturbs the leg pole.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball and on off, Holder pushes it through mid off for a single.
Jason Holder replaces Shimron Hetmyer out in the middle.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! This time Rohit makes no mistake. End of a brilliant knock from Hetmyer. A full ball on the pads, Hetmyer looks to whack it over deep backward square leg but the timing is not from the middle. The ball goes straight to Rohit Sharma who this time pouches it easily.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Hetmyer pulls it wide of the mid on for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Pollard drives it through mid on for a run.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! No one can even think of getting to this one. It's a rocket. Short ball and outside off, Pollard makes the connection perfectly as he deposits this over the mid-wicket fence.
16.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! DROPPED! Oh dear, Rohit Sharma! That was as easy as it could get. A full ball on middle, Pollard looks to whip it over the long on fielder but the elevation is not there. It goes straight to Rohit who allows the ball to go through his hands and over the fence.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) What an attempt from Rohit Sharma! Two in two balls for him. Short ball from Chahar on off, Pollard goes for the pull but it goes off the upper half of the bat. It goes towards long on and Rohit Sharma hares across from long on and then plucks it out with one hand. He then watches himself going past the ropes and then shows good awareness in throwing the ball back to the ground. Certainly stopped a certain boundary there. The batters take a couple.
16.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Washington Sundar is not having a good day out there. First a misjudgement of the catch and now a dropped chance! Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer drives this uppishly straight down the ground. Sundar comes across from long on and dives to take the catch but fails to hold onto it. The ball is rolling towards the fence but Rohit Sharma who hares across from long off dives and saves the ball from reaching the fence. The umpire go upstairs to check whether it has touched the ropes but Sharma is clear on that front.
Bowling change! Deepak Chahar returns. 2-0-24-1 are his numbers.
15.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off again, Hetmyer stays on the back foot and cuts it towards deep point. The fielder there throws the ball back to the keeper who cannot collect the ball cleanly as the ball bounces extra just in front of him. An overthrow conceded.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Hetmyer connects the sweep well but finds the fielder.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What timing! First T20I fifty for Hetmyer. Fuller ball around off, Hetmyer lines himself and powers it over long off fence.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Pollard slams it nicely but straight to long off, so just a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) What happened there? Seems like Sundar lost the sight of the ball. Hetmyer is lucky. Chahal bowls a rank long hop down the leg side, Hetmyer is expected to put these ones away all day long but this time gets a top edge which lobs off towards fine leg. Sundar over there does not see the ball and then slips as well. By the time he recovers, it is too late and the ball comes down safely.