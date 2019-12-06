Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.4 overs, West Indies are 64/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Thumped! Full delivery outside off, Lewis prods forward and lifts this over the cover fielder for his third maximum of the game. Lewis looking really dangerous out there.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery on off, Lewis defends it towards mid off. Rohit comes across from cover to collect but lets it through his legs. Luckily for him, no run is taken.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Lewis pushes this towards cover for nothing.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, King pushes it to cover and picks up a single. Kohli has a shy at the bowler's end and hits but King was well in.
4.1 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! Kumar bowls it at 127.7 kph and goes over the head of the batsman. King ducks under it.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, King defends it to mid off and takes off for a quick single. Another big over for the visitors. 19 runs have come off it.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Why is Chahar bowling short? The swinging full deliveries were working well for him and then why would you change the length? Another short ball on off, King stands tall and pulls it over the deep square leg region for the second maximum of the over.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, King pushes this to cover.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Lewis whips it towards mid-wicket and takes a single. Lewis wants the double but is sent back by King. Rightly so.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball way outside off, Lewis lets it go and it is wided.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lewis is on a rampage out there. Chahar goes short again, outside off this time, Lewis rocks on his back foot and cuts it past the point fielder for a boundary.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is outrageous! Poor bowling though from Chahar! Short ball down the leg side, Lewis swivels and pulls it over the fine leg region for a huge maximum. Second one for him in this innings.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Brandon punches this off the back foot to cover for nothing.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball on middle, King pulls this towards mid-wicket and picks up an easy two before the fielder can hare after it and clean it up.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle and leg, Lewis drives this towards mid on and takes off for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. It would not have mattered as Lewis was well in.
2.3 overs (1 Run) King pushes this length ball around off to third man for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on the pads, Lewis looks to flick it but it hits the pads and rolls to square leg. They steal a leg bye. Bhuvneshwar appeals but the umpire is not interested.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, King works it to deep square leg and takes off for a single.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl. Just one over of spin from Sundar.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, King works it to deep square leg and takes a single. A successful first over comes to an end from Chahar.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Full delivery outside off, King lunges forward and creams the drive through covers for his first boundary. It was uppish for a while but wide of the cover fielder.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Chahar goes full on off, Lewis drives it through mid off and picks up a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) OHH! Full delivery swinging away!, King looks to drive it but finds the outer half of the bat. The ball rolls to third man. King gets off the mark with a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Good length ball down the leg side, King looks to flick it but misses it. The umpire signals it a wide.
Brandon King is the new man in.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Brilliant stuff from Chahar! He has made giant strides since he toured the West Indies earlier. Simmons has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Fullish delivery outside off, Simmons goes for the drive but finds the outside edge to Rohit Sharma at first slip. Sharma there makes no mistake. After a poor first over, India have broken through early.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Chahar starts with a good length delivery on off, Simmons defends it off the back foot.
Deepak Chahar to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Simmons works it to mid-wicket and takes a single to keep strike for the next over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Fullish ball on off, Lewis sweeps it but there is a fielder stationed at deep square leg. Single taken.
0.4 over (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Lewis cuts it but finds the point fielder on the bounce.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! What is Sundar doing? This is poor bowling! He goes for another short ball on middle, Lewis camps back and hammers the pull over the deep square leg fence for a maximum. 11 off the first three balls.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor start by Washington Sundar! Short delivery on the middle and leg stump line, Evin rocks on his back foot and swivels it past the fine leg fielder for the first boundary of the game. Lewis is off the mark with a bang.
0.1 over (1 Run) Sundar starts with a flatter delivery on off, Simmons gets off the mark by flicking this to deep mid-wicket for a single amd Windies are underway.
We are all set to begin. The West Indies openers, Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons walk out to the middle. They are followed by the Indian team led by skipper Kohli. Washington Sundar will start the proceedings for the hosts.
Both set of players walk out to the middle for their respective National Anthems. We are not far away from the toss.
Before we start, Harsha Bhogle has got Shreyas Iyer for an interview. Iyer says that 6 people celebrate birthdays on this day (at least he knows 6). On his birthday plans, Iyer says that there are no such plans and hopes for a good game and then plans for celebration. Adds that domestic games are always helpful and once he gets an opportunity, he goes to play those games. Tells that one good knock in those games, the confidence grows and then one can carry on the same form forward. Feels that once the bat meets the ball nicely early on, one can get the intuition that the day could be his. On his bowling during domestic cricket, Iyer says that the team management wants him to add another armory in his game and hence whenever he gets an opportunity he rolls his arm.
West Indies Playing XI - Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (WK), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre.
India Playing XI - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.
West Indies skipper, Kieron Pollard says that toss is 50/50 and when you practice you practice every scenario. Adds now they will have to bat well. Tells they are not looking at other factors and are just looking to prepare themselves. Pollard says they can expect the guys to be exciting as they are eager to show their talent and are looking to play with a smile on their face. Informs Pooran, Rutherford, Allen, Paul are the four guys missing out.
The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that there will be dew in the second innings and hence they want to chase. Tells that the wicket looks beautiful to bat and they want to stick to their strength of chasing. Adds that they do follow some of the stats but mentions that since toss is not in their control, they do use it sometimes. On return of Shami and Bhuvneshwar to the squad, the Indian skipper feels that it is always good to get experienced players back in the rank. On Pant, Kohli says that at the international level, things are overcomplicated. Mentions that he wants Pant to just see and hit the ball and enjoy the game. On the playing XI, the skipper mentions that Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami miss out from this game.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. Indian skipper has the coin in hand. Up it goes and it comes down in favour of Virat Kohli. INDIA OPT TO BOWL!
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik and Sunil Gavaskar are down with the pitch report. Gavaskar says it is a beautiful pitch though there are some cracks which might help the spinners but he feels it is a good pitch to bat on. Kartik adds that the pitch is really hard and informs us teams batting first have won 5 times and teams chasing have won 3 times. Further adds that the average score batting here is 172. Gavaskar thinks India would like to test their bench strength before the World Cup next year. Gavaskar feels the team winning the toss will look to bowl.
Hello and welcome to the 1st T20I between India and West Indies. The visitors would be looking to get back to winning ways in the shortest format of the game after surrendering a 1-game lead and losing the 3-match series against Afghanistan. Kieron Pollard and his troops would be looking to right the wrongs and put on a show against a strong Indian side. The hosts, on the other hand, would be looking to make it two T20I series wins in a row and hand another loss to the Caribbean team after defeating them in their own backyard. It will be interesting to see whether Rishabh Pant continues to get his chance or will Sanju Samson get in a look. We are set for some thrilling action. What is in store? Stay tuned to find out as the toss is not far away.