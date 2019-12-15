Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 38/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Rohit blocks it out. Just 33 runs have come from the first Powerplay.
Live Score
9.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sumptuous! Half-volley on middle and leg, Rohit drives it through mid on and picks up a boundary.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery on middle, Rohit solidly defends it to mid-wicket.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Sharma punches it to cover for another dot.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Punched off the back foot to cover. Keemo Paul tumbles and collects the ball.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Sharma plays it back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle and leg, Iyer works it to mid-wicket for another dot. Third maiden over for Cottrell.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length on middle, Shreyas pushes it to mid off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Iyer rocks on his back foot and defends it out onto the pitch.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Iyer defends it to cover off the front foot.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, pushed towards the point region again.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, pushed towards point.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, defended off the back foot.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Almost another one for the West Indies. Length ball outside off, this time Rohit looks to guide it towards the third man region but gets an inside edge on it. The ball misses the off pole and goes towards the fine leg region for a boundary. Rohit survives where Kohli got out.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Rohit prods forward and defends this one onto the ground.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Sharma leaves this one alone.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This time a length ball, coming back in a bit. Sharma looks to defend and gets an inside edge on it onto the pads. Close call.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, worked towards the leg side.
Who will walk out to bat next? Shreyas Iyer looks like the most likely candidate. And yes, it is him. A great opportunity for him to make his mark with the skipper back in the dugout.
6.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! The crowd goes silent here in Chennai. What a blow though this is for the hosts. Cottrell is surely having a game out there with two wickets in the same over. Another slower length ball, outside off, Kohli looks to run it down to third man but is early into his shot. It goes off the inside edge and hits the leg stump. Big, big wicket this as Kohli has been in terrific touch in recent times and this has given the visitors an upper hand in this game.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is some way to get off the mark. When Kohli plays such kind of shots, it is delightful to watch. A half volley on off, Kohli leans forward and hammers the drive through mid off for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Cottrell bowls a full delivery on off, Kohli pushes it to mid off.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Kohli does not fiddle with it and leaves it alone.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper walks out to bat, replacing KL Rahul in the middle.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul does not make use of the opportunity of opening the innings. Slower length delivery on the pads at 122 kph. Rahul is early into his flick and the ball goes off the leading edge towards short mid-wicket. Hetmyer comes ahead from mid-wicket and takes the simplest of catches. Good start for Cottrell and West Indies. Cottrell is ecstatic and brings out his trademark salute.
6.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries to take the pace off the ball but loses control of it. Bowls a full one way outside off, Rahul lets it go to the keeper.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, 118.8 kph, outside off, Rohit guides it to third man and picks up a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Nicely bowled! Short of a length delivery outside off, Rahul attempts to defend but misses it completely.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Sharma whips it wide of mid on and picks up a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Sharma pushes it to cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked by Sharma.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Sharma defends it out.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Some hesitation again! Good length ball on off, Rahul guides it towards left of backward point and takes off for a single. Both the batsman stop in the middle before continuing on the run. Walsh has a shy at the striker's end but misses it.