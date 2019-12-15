Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 47.5 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 291/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
The West Indian bowlers were top of their game with Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph and Sheldon Cottrell picking up two wickets each. They used the slower deliveries to perfection in the death overs and just when India were looking to get to 300. They gave just 38 runs in their three overs.
Live Score
Early on in the day, India were restricted to 288 after their top 3 failed to make a mark. It needed a Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant special to get them to that score. A good cameo from Kedar Jadhav was also helpful. Apart from that nothing can be spoken about the batting.
Coming to the Indians bowling, they were very poor with the ball. They kept on bowling short balls and they kept on getting punished. Deepak Chahar picked up the early wicket of Sunil Ambris but what followed was carnage. The hosts bowlers had no clue to what happened and all were carted to all parts of the ground. Even the spinners were disappointing. The fielding was disappointing as they dropped a couple of chances and also a run out chance had also gone begging.
Shai Hope says that he is not smiling too much but he is happy with the victory. Adds that Hetmyer batted well and he was just anchoring the innings. Mentions the pitch was a bit of a slow turner but he adjusted his innings accordingly. Hope also says the partnership between him and Hetmyer was crucial.
Phew! What a performance from the West Indies! Especially Shimron Hetmyer. His innings was the one which actually gave the momentum to the innings. He was exceptional, terrifying and just took the game away from the Indians. Shai Hope was though was not far behind, he took time to get to his century but was the ideal support for a rampaging Hetmyer. The visitors lost the early wicket of Sunil Ambris early on but then Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope stitched a 218-run stand to get them to safer shores. Once Hetmyer fell after a mammoth knock, Hope and Pooran finished it off with off with a 62-run stand. One of the centurions, Shai Hope is down for an interview.
47.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is all over! Short delivery on middle, Pooran pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. WEST INDIES WIN BY 8 WICKETS!
47.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just 1 needed now. Full delivery outside off, Pooran lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Hope flicks it through square leg for a single.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Pooran slaps it through covers for a run.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Shivam Dube. Short delivery on middle, Pooran pulls it easily through mid-wicket for a boundary.
46.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery.
46.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CENTURY! 8th century for him in ODIs! He played a brilliant supporting role to Hetmyer and soon after he got out, Hope has changed gears and has reached the fence. Short ball on the middle stump line, Hope pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence to get to the landmark. He raises his bat and they are just 11 runs away from a victory.
46.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! Full delivery on middle, Hope plays it straight over the bowler's head and for a maximum. Moves to 97 with that six.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Hope pushes it to cover.
46.2 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Pooran plays it to point and takes a single.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope punches it off the back foot to deep cover and takes a single.
Deepak Chahar is back on. 9-1-37-1 are his figures so far.
45.6 overs (1 Run) OHH! On a length on off, Hope looks to defend it but gets it off the inside half of the bat towards the leg side for a single.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Pooran plays it straight past the bowler for a single.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Blazed away! Back of a length delivery outside off, Pooran takes a few steps forward and punches it through the covers for a boundary. No chance for the deep cover fielder.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on middle, Hope comes down the track and looks to pull it but gets hit around the shoulder area. The ball rolls wide of the keeper. A leg bye taken.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller one outside off, Hope pushes it to cover for nothing.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pooran attempts the pull shot but does not time it well at all. It goes towards long on and the batters take a single.