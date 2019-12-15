Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, India are 287/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
Now, what can we expect in the second innings? It is a stiff target for the Calypso Kings and it will be difficult for them to chase this down, especially given the slowness of the pitch. Will they chase this down or will the Men in Blue bag a victory? Join us in a while to find out.
Coming to the West Indian bowlers, they were disciplined throughout except the spinners. Cottrell, Joseph and Keemo Paul were the pick of the bowlers as they picked up two wickets each. The spinners, Hayden Walsh and Roston Chase were disappointing. It was expected that they will have a major impact on this game but it was the pacers who did all the damage. The last few overs were good for the visitors and they will be reasonably happy going into the break.
Sanjay Manjrekar is down for an interview with Shreyas Iyer. On being asked about his 4th consecutive fifty in ODIs, Iyer says that it is a good achievement for him. Further adds that when the offie (Roston Chase) came in, Iyer thought that he will target Chase but with the team in a bit of trouble he took some time before going for the big hits. On his relationship with Pant, Iyer says that there's always been a good chemistry between him and Pant and everyone knows he has potential. Mentions how Pant took some time to adjust to the pitch but then played some very good shots. On being asked about the pitch, Iyer says that as the game goes on, the ball should start to spin but also with the dew coming in no one knows what to expect.
The hosts started poorly losing KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the same over but then Rohit and Iyer stitched a good partnership of just over 50 runs before Sharma threw his wicket away. Then came the match-defining stand, a 114-run partnership between Iyer and Pant which took India to a launchpad from where they could lift-off. However, Iyer fell for 70 and then Pant soon followed after scoring his first ODI fifty. That broke the momentum and it then looked like India will not be able to reach a good total but Kedar Jadhav's cameo helped India reach a total close to 300. The last five overs though yielded only 38 runs. That will make the visitors happy as they restricted the hosts to below 300.
India finish with a competitive score of 288 after the end of the 50 overs and they will be having mixed emotions in the dressing room after looking at that score. However, on a track where the average score is 260-270, they should be happy with that.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Chahar drives it to cover and picks up a single. INDIA FINISH ON 288/9.
49.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length ball on middle, Chahar pulls it towards deep mid-wicket and picks up a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Yorker outside off, Shami looks to dig it out but misses it. Chahar does well to call Shami for a bye and he reaches in safely.
49.4 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Called for height! A full toss above waist height! Chahar slogs this away but finds Cottrell at deep square leg who takes it easily. Chahar looks at the square leg umpire, who after waiting for some time, tells Chahar to wait. The replays roll in and it shows that it is a no ball. A Free Hit will follow.
A check for No ball is being carried out. It looks like a full toss above waist height. Lets see what the replays have to say. And yes, it is a No ball.
Mohammed Shami walks in to bat.
49.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Dube has to go but he had no choice but attempt to go for the big ones. Good length ball on off, Dube goes for a wild heave but goes off the upper half of the bat. It goes way up in the air and Holder at long on takes a simple catch. West Indies are having a good last few overs here.
49.2 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery outside off, Dube thrashes wide of long off for a couple.d comes across from long off and cleans it up.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Chahar works it to deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
48.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery on off, Chahar looks to slog it away but gets an inside edge towards square leg. They pick up a single.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Slower short delivety around off, Chahar looks to pull it but misses it completely.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Dube pulls it to deep square leg and picks up a single.
48.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Very full delivery on middle, Dube hammers it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. First one for him in ODIs.
48.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slower delivery down the leg side, Dube lets the ball go to the keeper. Wide signaled.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Chahar digs it out to point and takes a single. Keemo Paul at point has a shy at the keeper's end but fails to hit the stumps.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dube guides it to short third man and takes a single.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball outside off, Chahar goes for the pull but misses it.
Deepak Chahar is the new man in.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, pushed towards point for one.
47.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Now, what has happened there? A bizarre situation it seems on the field and everyone is in a frenzy. A yorker on middle and leg, Jadeja jams it out towards silly mid off and takes off for a run. Roston Chase runs in to get the ball, collects it and hits at the non-striker's end. A mild appeal follows but nothing much follows after that as the bowler gets ready to bowl his next ball. In the meantime, the replays are showed on the big screen which show that Jadeja was in fact out of his crease when the ball hit the stumps. On watching that, the West Indies insist on taking it upstairs. After a long, long time, the umpire obliges and the inevitable follows as the third umpire adjudges Jadeja run out. He walks back but he is not happy at all. Neither is Indian skipper Virat Kohli who almost walks onto the field following the who mishap. This will surely be a talked-about moment in days to come.
What happened there? The onfield umpire has gone to the third umpire for a run out after being asked by the West Indian players. At first the West Indies players were not interested much but after seeing the on-screen replays they have asked the onfield umpire to go to the third umpire.
Shivam Dube, the debutant is the new man in.
47.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kieron Pollard takes the catch and Kedar Jadhav has to walk back now. Good length ball on middle and off, Jadhav looks to loft this one into the long on fence but mistimes it and does not get the power on it. Pollard at long on takes a simple catch running to his left and India are 6 wickets down now.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Another very slow bouncer by Jadhav, he looks to play at it but misses and the ball goes to the keeper on the bounce.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle and leg, pulled towards mid-wicket for one.
Keemo Paul is back on.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Very full delivery on middle, Jadhav digs it back to the bowler.
46.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Jadeja, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single. Jadeja however wants the second but Jadhav has said no this time.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, driven towards cover for one.
46.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Jadhav flicks it towards mid-wicket and sets off for a run. Jadeja wants two and Jadhav somehow completes it.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Way wide outside off, Jadhav goes after it but misses.
46.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length ball on middle, Jadhav looks to make room and cuts it fine. The ball goes wide of the keeper and into the fence.
45.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Down the leg side by Alzarri, Jadeja tickles it fine down the leg side, beating the man at short fine leg and the ball races away into the fence. 50-run stand is up between the two. It has come of just 38 balls. This stand has got India closer to 300. Can they finish with a bang?
45.5 overs (1 Run) Jadhav drives this one towards long off and takes a run.
45.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Jadeja pushes this one down to long on for one.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Very full ball around middle and leg, Jadhav looks to go deep in his crease and loft this over mid-wicket but misses to get hit on the pad. The West Indies players appeal but the umpire is unmoved. In the meantime the batters steal a leg bye. Ball Tracker later shows that it would have been umpire's call had West Indies taken the review.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) This time on middle and leg, Jadhav pushes it towards long on and an easy couple for Jadhav.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, pulled towards mid-wicket for one.