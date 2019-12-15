Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 42.5 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 244/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
42.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Pooran cuts it through point for a run.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Hope drives it through covers for a single.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Pooran pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
42.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Pooran looks to drive but misses it.
Shivam Dube is back on. 5-0-42-0 are his figures so far.
41.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! The ball is missing the leg stump. This is top class umpiring though! Flighted delivery on off spinning in, Hope looks to defend it but misses it completely to get hit on the pads. Kuldeep appeals loudly but the umpire says no. Yadav is confident and convinces Kohli to go for the review. It looks plumb to the naked eye but the Ball Tracker states otherwise. It is going onto missing the leg stump. India lose their review. Can't fault them as this looked out at first look.
Appeal for lbw! India have taken the review. Shai Hope is the man in question! It looks close and Kuldeep is confident. The replays roll in and it shows that it is missing the leg stump.
41.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Flighted ball on middle which spun, Hope looks to flick it but misses it completely.
41.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beautiful bowling this from Kuldeep. Bowls a tossed up delivery outsdie off, Hope looks to defend it off the back foot but the ball whizzes past the bat and into the mitts of the keeper.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Very full delivery on middle, Pooran sweeps it to fine leg and picks up a single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Nicely bowled! Floated ball outside off, Pooran looks to defend it off the back foot but misses it completely.
41.2 overs (0 Run) OHH! Floated ball around off, Pooran attempts the sweep shot but the ball turns away and misses the outside edge of the bat.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Pooran lunges forward and drives it to point.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery on off, Nicholas swivels and plays it to fine leg for a single.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hope drives it uppishly towards deep cover and picks up a single.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Short of a length delivery around off, Hope rocks on his back foot and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
40.3 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled around the leg stump line, Hope ducks under it.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On a length again, Hope pushes it towards the point region for nothing.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Hope defends it towards point.