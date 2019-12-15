A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 43.0 overs, India are 234/5. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Jadhav plays it towards deep point for one.
Live Score
42.5 overs (1 Run) Jadeja again rocks back and plays the pull for a single.
42.4 overs (2 Runs) Overthrows by West Indies! Shortish ball again by Walsh, outside off. Jadeja camps back and guides it towards third man.
42.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Jadhav flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, driven to long off for one.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Woah! A very bad ball but not full advantage taken. Very short ball on off, spinning further away. Jadhav hangs his bat out and the ball rolls towards deep point for a single.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Pollard corrects his line and bowls this one outside off, Jadeja pushes it towards point.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally Pollard is punished for bowling on the pads. Full ball down the leg side, Jadeja just tickles it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Very full ball on off, Jadeja digs it out towards the cover region.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, Jadhav this time flicks it between mid-wicket and square leg for a single.
41.2 overs (1 Run) On the hips, flicked towards square leg and the batters take another single.
41.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked towards mid-wicket for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, pushed towards the cover region. Just the 4 runs off the over. 9 overs left to bowl. What will be the target in India's mind? 300?
40.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on off, played towards point.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Jadhav pushes it with soft hands towards the off side and takes a single.
40.3 overs (2 Runs) Another shortish delivery on middle, Jadhav rocks back and pulls this one towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on off, Jadhav defends this one towards point.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, pushed towards the cover region for a single.