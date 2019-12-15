Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 232/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
39.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Wide.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on leg, Hope looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
39.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Shai Hope survives. Floated delivery just outside off, Hope looks to drive but misses it. It goes to Pant who whips the bails off in a flash and it is referred upstairs. The replays show that Shai Hope had dragged his foot back inside the crease.
The third umpire is being called in to check for stumpig. Shai Hope is the man in question again. Like last time, Shai Hope did not get his leg up at all.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Hope flicks it to square leg.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hope flicks it towards the leg side.
Kuldeep Yadav is back into the attack. 8-0-40-0 are his figures so far.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hope looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single.
38.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Hope blocks it off the back foot.
Nicholas Pooran is the new man in, replacing the centurion, Shimron Hetmyer.
38.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shimron Hetmyer departs after playing a terrific innings. What a knock this has been from him. Slower short ball on middle, Hetmyer pulls it over mid-wicket but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards Shreyas Iyer in the deep who takes a comfortable catch. Iyer had dropped Hetmyer previously but this time he makes it up for the catch. The crowd gives a standing ovation to one of the best innings you will see on Indian pitches. Nice to see that.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Shai guides it towards third man for a single.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Hope drives it through mid on for a run.
38.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went like a rocket! Full delivery outside off, Hetmyer smashes it through covers for a boundary.
Mohammed Shami is back into the attack. He has figures of 6-1-35-0.
37.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Hetmyer flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
37.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is Shimron at his best. Length delivery on off, Hetmyer lofts it over covers for a boundary.
37.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerful shot! Short of a length delivery on leg, Hetmyer pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. This is Hetmyer's 7th maximum.
Shimron Hetmyer has a change of bat.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Hope flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Hetmyer drives it towards long off for a single. 200-run stand is also up between Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hetmyer drives it to covers.
Shivam Dube is back into the attack. 4-0-29-0 are his figures. Can he get a wicket?
36.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery on leg, Shimron pulls it through square leg for a run. West Indies need 78 runs in 78 balls to win the match.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer drives it through mid on. Shreyas Iyer in the deep slides and does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls a yorker on off, Hetmyer does well to dig it out.
36.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length and outside off, Hope looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Shai drives it to mid off.
36.1 overs (2 Runs) MISFIELD! Length ball outside off, Hope punches it towards point where KL Rahul lets the ball through his legs allowing the batsmen to take a couple of runs. The fielder runs in from deep cover and then cuts it off.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Shimron drives it to point.
35.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Out of the ground! Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer plays a slog sweep over long on for a biggie.
35.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered away! Short delivery on middle, Hetmyer pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it to mid-wicket.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Hope drives it through mid off for a run.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Hope drives it to covers.