Ravindra Jadeja walks out to bat, replacing Rishabh Pant. Jadeja and Jadhav need to combine here and give India a good finish in the last 10 overs.
Live Score
39.4 overs (0 Run) OUT c Shimron Hetmyer b Kieron Pollard. India have lost their fifth wicket.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fullish delivery outside off, Pant leans forward and drives it through covers for a boundary. The fielder tries to come across but fails to reach it on time.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) MISFIELD! Short of a length delivery on middle, Pant pulls it away but he finds Pooran at mid-wicket. The uneven bounce causes him to misfield and the ball is rolling away to the fence but Holder comes across and cleans it up. Two taken. Pollard is not happy as he gives a long stare to Pooran.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Jadhav punches it to long on and picks up a single.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Jadhav guides it to third man for a single.
38.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has driven it through mid-off. One run added to the total.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Jadhav pulls it to the leg side for a single.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pant drives it to long off for a single.
38.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full delivery outside off, Pant looks to dig it out but fails to get any bat on it. There was a stifled appeal for caught behind but nothing from the umpire. There was a noise as well but that may have been the bat hitting the ground.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off just inside the wide line, Pant lets it go thinking it will be given as a wide but the umpire thinks differently.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Pant drives it to deep cover and picks up a single.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Well played! Good length ball outside off, Jadhav guides it to third man and picks up another single.
37.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Rishabh works it to the leg side and gives Jadhav the strike.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Pant pushes it to wide mid off for nothing.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Jadhav works it to deep square leg and picks up a single.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Jadhav defends it onto the pitch.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Jadhav gets off the mark by guiding this ball down to third man for a single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Jadhav sways away from it.
Kedar Jadhav walks in to replace Shreyas Iyer who departed after a fine knock.
36.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Soft, soft dismissal for Iyer. A century was in the offing but it was not to be. Slower delivery on middle, Iyer fails to pick it up and flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket. It goes straight into the hands of Pollard. End of an excellent innings from Shreyas Iyer. He came in at a time when India were in trouble and now has led India to a good score on this slow pitch.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Better from Joseph! Very full delivery, almost a yorker. Pant digs it out to long off for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! The West Indian bowlers are losing their lines and lengths here! Yorker way outside off, Pant does not need to play at that one and lets it go.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Iyer punches this to long on for a single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Pant drives it to long off and picks up a single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full delivery way outside off, Pant lets it go to the keeper. It is given as a wide.
Alzarri Joseph is back into the attack.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pant works it to the leg side for a single.
35.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent batting and fielding! Another short one outside off, Pant cuts it off the back foot to deep point and picks up a couple. Keemo Paul comes across and saves it before it reaches the ropes. The umpires go to check whether his foot is fine and Paul is fine on that front.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant fielding this! Totally different end of the spectrum! Short of a length delivery outside off, Pant cuts it to point and it was racing to the fence but Hayden Walsh dives full-stretch to his right to stop the ball. Saved a certain boundary there.
35.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! What has Sheldon Cottrell done here? Pant has been given a golden opportunity! Good length ball outside off, Pant looks to go for the aerial route but does not get enough on it. The ball goes towards Sheldon Cottrell at cover but he drops a sitter. Cottrell looks distraught. Will Pant make the visitors pay for it?
35.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Iyer punches this ball off the back foot to long on for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full delivery on middle, Iyer defends it out.