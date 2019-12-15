Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.4 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 198/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
34.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Hope plays it towards point for a single.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot. Length delivery on off, Hope guides it towards third man for a boundary.
34.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Shreyas Iyer puts down a sitter. Short of a length delivery on off, Hetmyer pulls it over mid on where it goes to Iyer who tries to take the catch but spills it. The batsmen take a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Hetmyer looks to pull but misses it.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length delivery on off, Hetmyer looks to pull but gets a bottom edge on this one.
34.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGE AND FOUR! On a good length and outside off, Hetmyer looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes past short third man for a boundary.
Deepak Chahar is back into the attack. 6-1-16-1 are his figures so far.
33.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated delivery on middle, Hope flicks it towards fine leg. Deepak Chahar chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Hope defends it off the front foot.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Hope keeps it out.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hope looks to defend but gets a leading edge towards the bowler where it falls short of Jadeja.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Hope drives it towards covers where Kohli makes a fine stop to his right.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through square leg for a run.
DRINKS! West Indies are cruising here. They have lost just one wicket and just 110 runs in the last 17 overs. The required run rate is above 6 but with two set batsmen at the crease, it should be easy peasy for the visitors. The Men in Blue need some miracle from somewhere to win this match but first they need to break this stand first. Will they make a comeback?
32.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Hope plays it to point.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Hope defends it off the back foot.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Hetmyer makes room and cuts it through point for a run.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Hope drives it through mid on for a single.
32.2 overs (1 Run) CENTURY! FIFTH ONE FOR HETMYER! This is his second against India. This proves that he loves playing against the Men in Blue. He gets there off just 85 balls. Full delivery on middle, Hetmyer pushes it down to long on and picks up a single. He is ecstatic and raises his helmet and the bat to soak in the applause from his teammates.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery outside off, Hope pushes it to long off and gives the strike to Hetmyer who is on 99.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on off, Hetmyer drives it to covers.
31.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Hope plays it towards point for a single. Suddenly, the third umpire declares it a no ball and this experiment of the TV umpire giving no balls is being tested in this series. Jadeja had overstepped. Free Hit coming up.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it towards square leg and takes a run. Shimron Hetmyer moves to 99.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Hope flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Hope defends it off the back foot.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer nudges it towards square leg for a single.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Hope defends it towards covers and takes a quick single.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Hope drives it towards mid off for a single.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Shai blocks it well.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
30.3 overs (3 Runs) Bowls it down the leg side, Hope looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get three runs. The umpire gives it as leg byes.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Hope defends it towards covers.
30.1 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on leg, Hope flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.