34.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery outside off, Iyer punches the ball off the back foot to deep cover for a single.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Pant pulls it to deep square leg and picks up a single.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle and leg, Iyer flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Iyer looks to cut the ball but gets beaten.
34.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling this! Short of a length delivery on middle and leg, Iyer rocks on his back foot and pulls it past the diving fielder at short fine leg for a boundary. 100-run stand is up between the two.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Iyer flicks it to mid-wicket.
33.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Woah! What has Pant eaten for lunch today? He is playing a gem of an innings here. Floated ball on middle and off, Pant lofts this over the bowler's head and the ball goes into the fence.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Pant looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Iyer comes down the track and flicks this one towards square leg for a single.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, pushed towards the cover region.
33.2 overs (2 Runs) A bit uppish! Shortish ball on the leg side, Iyer rocks back and pulls but uppishly and wide of the man at square leg. Nicholas Pooran in the deep cleans it up as the batters take two.
33.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Out of the park! What a strike by Iyer! Floated ball on middle and off, Iyer gets on the front foot and dispatches it into the crowd for a biggie near mid-wicket.
Roston Chase is back into the attack. 6-0-29-0, his figures so far.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Iyer pushes it to long on for a single.
32.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman defends it from within the crease.
32.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked to square leg and picks up a single.
32.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side again, Rishabh fails to connect his flick and the umpire gives it a wide.
32.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full delivery down the leg side, Pant looks to flick it but misses it.
32.3 overs (2 Runs) FIFTY! Maiden fifty for Pant in ODIs. This was needed considering India were in trouble at 80 for 3. He gets there by pulling this short delivery on middle to deep square leg for a couple. This is a golden opportunity for Pant to score a well made century and cement his place in the ODI squad. He raises his pad and soaks in the applause from his teammates.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Iyer flicks it to deep square leg and picks up a single.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery outside off, Iyer pushes it to point.
Sheldon Cottrell is back on.
31.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Pant guides this one just to the left of the keeper down to third man for one.
31.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Punished on the Free Hit! Full ball on middle and off, Pant lofts this one over the bowler's head and the ball falls just inside the fence as it rolls over for a boundary.
A Free Hit will follow as there were more than 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle.
31.4 overs (2 Runs) No ball! Length ball outside off, Iyer plays this one towards the point region to get to his 50. A very well compiled innings this by him and India need him as well as Pant to go big here. A no ball has been signaled by the leg umpire as there were more than 4 fielders outside the 30-yard circle.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Another one outside off, the ball goes off the outside off of Pant's bat towards third man for a single. 150 up for India and the strike is now with Shreyas Iyer who is on 49.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Pant.
31.1 overs (2 Runs) Good cricket all around! Full ball on off, Pant drives this one beautifully through the cover region. Nicholas Pooran in the deep runs across and does well to mop it up. A couple for the batters.
Drinks! This time it is a good hour of play for the hosts as the 50-plus run stand first between Iyer and Sharma and then between Iyer and Pant has carried India to safer shores. The latter combination are amidst a 67-run stand and will be looking to build on it. Jason Holder to continue the proceedings post the mini-break.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on middle, Iyer works it to square leg for nothing. He will have to wait for his fifty.
30.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery. The batsmen have run through for a single.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and Pant makes full use of the Free hit. Full delivery down the leg side, Pant just helps it on its way down to the fine leg fence.
30.4 overs (1 Run) FREE HIT! It is a wide though! Good length ball outside off, Pant goes for the reverse pull but misses it. It is so wide outside off that the umpire signals it a wide. Free hit will continue.
Free Hit time! Keemo Paul has bowled a full toss above waist height and a Free Hit results.
30.4 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Called for height! Paul bowls above waist high full toss. He bowls it on off, Pant guides it to point.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Iyer punches this off the back foot to point and picks up a single. Moves up to 49 with that single.
Kieron Pollard is off the field right now and Shai Hope is the stand-in captain for him. The reason is unknown as of now.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball on off, Pant sees it early and then pulls it to deep mid-wicket for another single.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Pant pushes it to deep cover and picks up a single.