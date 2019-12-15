Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.4 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 288, are 143/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on middle, Hope tucks it to deep square leg and keeps strike for the next over.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Hetmyer works it on the leg side for a single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Hope looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. Dube makes a stifled appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The batters steal a leg bye.
Deepak Chahar seems to be injured and is being given treatment by the physio outside the boundary.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Shimron pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to cover for nothing.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hetmyer is on fire! Short ball outside off, Shimron stands tall and then punches it off the back foot through the point region for a boundary.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Hetmyer works it on the leg side for a single.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Hetmyer works it to the leg side for a single.
23.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a beautiful shot! Flatter delivery outside off, Hetmyer guides it through the third man region for a boundary. Deepak Chahar hares after it from short third man but dives very early and is unable to pull it back. Would have been better if he had not dived.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery on middle and leg, Hope works it to deep square leg and picks up a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Hope defends it to point.
22.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Hope works it to the leg side and picks up a single.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Hetmyer pushes it to cover and picks up a single.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What power! Absolutely brutal. Short of a length ball on middle, Hetmyer pulls it with lot of power wide of long on and it races away to the fence. There was a fielder stationed at long on but had no chance.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to cover off the front foot.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Hetmyer plays it back to the bowler who collects it well towards his left.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery outside off, pushed towards deep point and takes a single.
Seems that the ball is lost with the last six that Hetmyer hit. There is a slight halt in play. The players take time to have some refreshments. Shivam Dube is into the attack. 2-0-15-0 are his figures so far.
21.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one! This is outstanding batting from the left-hander. Another short ball outside off, Hetmyer rocks on his back foot and pulls it with some power over the deep mid-wicket region for a maximum. 100-run stand is up between the two.
21.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is huge! Brilliant! Shorter delivery on off, Hetmyer camps on his back foot and flat-bats it over the long on region for a huge maximum. India desperately need a wicket.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Hope drives it through covers for a run.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on off, Hetmyer punches it towards point for a single. 100 up for West Indies.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on middle, Hetmyer flicks it to mid-wicket.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery on off, Hetmyer makes room and slaps it through wide mid off. The batsmen get two runs.
20.6 overs (0 Run) OHH! Short of a length ball outside off, Hope swivels to pull but hits the inside edge and then goes onto hit the pads. No harm done though.
20.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY! 5th one for Hetmyer in ODIs. He loves playing against India doesn't he? Last time when West Indies were here, Hetmyer had a terrific series and he is continuing that here as well. This has been a good innings from Shimron and he is taking West Indies to safer shores here. Short delivery on off, Hetmyer pulls it towards deep mid-wicket to get to the milestone.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length outside off, Hope stands tall and pulls it wide of long on for a single. The fielder hares across and collects it.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish in length on middle and off, Hope blocks it back to Chahar.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Slower short delivery around middle, Hetmyer camps back and pulls it to deep square leg and moves to 49 with that single.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Hope flicks it to deep square leg and picks up a single.