24.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Pant pushes it back to the bowler.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, Pant stands tall and defends it out.
24.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will give him some confidence! Joseph bowls a full delivery on middle, Pant times the flick through square leg for his first boundary of the game.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Pant flicks it to deep square leg and picks up a couple before the fielder can clean it up. 100 up for the hosts. It has taken a long time though.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Iyer guides it to third man for another single.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery outside off, Pant drives it towards cover where Pooran dives and stops the ball. Does not stop the batters from taking a single though.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Iyer works it to the square leg region.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy shot! Chase bowls a short delivery outside off, Iyer makes room for himself and plays the cut beautifully through point for a boundary.
23.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended back to the bowler.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Good running! Flatter delivery on middle, Pant flicks it to square leg and calls Iyer for a quick single. Iyer responds. Holder comes across from short fine leg and underarms a throw at the keeper's end and hits. Iyer was well in though.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Iyer comes down the track and pushes it down to long on for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery on middle, Iyer pushes it back towards mid on. Chase comes across and cleans it up.
22.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good length ball outside the off stump line, Pant looks to play the cut but misses to get any bat on it.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Pant works it to mid-wicket.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Pant pushes it to mid off.
22.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Iyer taps it to point and calls Pant for a single. The fielder at point has a shy at the keeper's end but misses it.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Iyer defends it to cover.
22.1 overs (1 Run) That was poor from Chase! Full delivery outside off, Pant pushes it to mid off uppishly. Roston there throws it at the bowler's end but Shreyas was already in. There was no one backing up and the ball goes to fine leg allowing the batters to take a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on off, Iyer mistimes his pull and the ball goes uppishly towards the man at square leg but it falls way short.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, driven through covers for one.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Iyer has punched the ball towards long on off the back foot for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Darted outside off, Iyer plays this one towards the cover-point region.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Another one which is on the pads, tucked towards the man at square leg.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on the pads, worked towards the leg side.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Pant pushes it towards cover-point where Pollard parries it towards the man at point. Just the three singles off the over.
20.5 overs (1 Run) On the hips of Iyer, he works this one fine towards the leg side for another single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, pushed to the man at mid off.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on the leg pole line, Pant keeps it down and plays it towards square leg for one.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, pushed towards the mid off region.
20.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Iyer, he flicks this one towards wide mid on for a single.