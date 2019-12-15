A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, India are 0/0. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
Both the teams stride out for the respective National Anthems. First up is the West Indies followed by the hosts.
Live Score
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube (DEBUT), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav.
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell and Keemo Paul.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, says that he is very happy with the outcome of the toss because he wanted to bat first anyway. Mentions how the pitch is dry and it can slow down as the game goes on. Says that he is surprised by his counterparts decision to bowl first. Adds they wanted to bat first because the longer format supports them as they cannot keep up the same high tempo going on for 50 overs. Adds that the West Indies are an explosive team but he backs his bowlers to keep them under check and pressurize them. Informs that Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal miss out on the playing XI.
Kieron Pollard, the West Indies skipper says that the sun is out and it will be interesting to see how the pitch reacts. Adds that they want to give a good account of themselves and they look forward to this challenge. Says that they are here to win. States that Evin Lewis is out with the knock he suffered in the last T20I and they want to give him a couple of days of extra rest. Kharry Pierre is also out along with Romario Shephard. Adds that they are going with 2 spinners and a couple of medium pacers.
Toss - Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of the visitors. West Indies win the toss and choose to field first.
Pitch report - Sanjay Manjrekar is down with Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar for the pitch report. Manjrekar suggests that the pitch looks a little rough, not smooth and shiny. Further adds that there is not a blade of grass on the surface. Also states that in the last 7 matches the team that have batted first has won 6 times. Mr. Gavaskar says that the pitch in Chennai was one of the fastest in his days but over the years, it has slowed down. Adds that the pitch is a bit hard and there will be good carry on offer. Adds that there is a little bit of black soil on the track and suggests that 260-270 is the average score.
2-1 was the margin by which India won the T20I series. It's now time for the ODIs. The hosts are the clear favourites to win but one should never take the Windies lightly. They have some good players in their ranks with Shai Hope and the rest being in good form. They had a great series against Afghanistan in Lucknow beating them 3-0. That series might have given them time to acclimatize to the conditions but it will be a difficult task to beat this Indian side. The Men in Blue are on top of their game and are looking really good at the moment. KL Rahul is set to open the batting along with Rohit Sharma while the middle order is pretty much settled. Deepak Chahar, after some impressive showings in the T20Is is back in the ODI squad and with Mohammed Shami, they will lead the bowling attack. There was some rain on the previous two days in Chennai but the forecast looks good for today. Will India dominate the game or will the Calypso Kings surprise one and all? Toss and team updates in a while.