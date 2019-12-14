 
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 14 December 2019 14:29 IST

India will look to begin the One-Day International (ODI) series on a dominating note against the West Indies in Chennai.

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India will look to extend their win-streak against the West Indies. © AFP

Following a hard-fought win in the Twenty20 International (T20I) T20I series, India will look to begin the One-Day International (ODI) series on a dominating note against the West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. It will also be a chance for India to record their 10th consecutive bilateral ODI series win over the West Indies. However, India and the West Indies are level in the head-to-head record with 62 wins each from 130 matches, which includes two tied matches and three no results.

When is the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played on December 15, Sunday.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match begin?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will begin at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

