Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Bat As If They Are Playing PS4: Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma obliterated the Windies bowling attack in the first ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The Indian duo notched up centuries as India chased down a tricky 323-run target without breaking a sweat. Kohli and Rohit strung together a 246-run partnership for the second wicket as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Speaking about the two superstars of world cricket, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that the ease with which Kohli and Rohit bat, it seems as if they are playing on a PlayStation.

The Indian captain smashed 140 off just 107 balls, his 36th ODI century while Rohit was unbeaten on 152 off 117 balls as India overhauled the target in just 42.1 overs.

"The way they bat, definitely, we don't want to bowl to them," Chahal said with a wry smile in the post-match interview with Sanjay Manjrekar.

"We enjoy watching them and being on the winning side. They are two legends and when they are playing like this, it sometimes feels like they are playing PS4," said the leg-spinner.

Chahal, himself, played a key role for India after Kohli had won the toss and elected to bowl. The 28-year-old was the pick of the bowlers in the match, picking three for 41 in his 10 overs.

Chahal removed Marlon Samuels for a duck and then later returned to pick the wickets of Ashley Nurse (2) and Jason Holder (38) to disrupt the Windies charge.

"On this pitch and in this ground, you have to vary your pace. The ball grips when it becomes a little old. They (Windies batsmen) were looking only for sixes, so my aim was not to bowl too full. The Windies batsmen are strong guys (physically) so we can't bowl full length deliveries to them. We need to bowl slower in the air," said Chahal.

Kuldeep Yadav was a surprise omission from India's playing XI and Chahal said that he missed his spin partner during the match. India decided to play with three pacers (Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Shami) and two spinners (Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja).

"I always miss Kuldeep. I played with Jaddu bhai in the Asia Cup and I told him that you can bowl a bit slow on this wicket because the ball is gripping. We always talk to each other before the match, even with Kuldeep. We make a good trio," he added.

The next ODI will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.