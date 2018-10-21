 
India vs West Indies 2018 04 Oct 18 to 11 Nov 18

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Notches Up His 20th ODI Century In Guwahati

Updated: 21 October 2018 20:03 IST

Sharma consumed 84 deliveries to get to this milestone.

India captain Virat Kohli also scored a century in the ongoing match © AFP

Rohit Sharma blasted his way to his 20th ODI century on Sunday during the first ODI against the West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The Indian cricket team's vice-captain got to this milestone in 84 deliveries, and ensured his support to Indian captain Virat Kohli for a partnership that looks match-winning. In the same innings, Virat Kohli scored his 36th ODI century Earlier in the match, batsman Shimron Hetmyer hit an attacking century to help West Indies post 322 for eight. Hetmyer made 106 during his 78-ball knock, including 6 fours and 6 sixes, after the tourists were put into bat first. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets, returning impressive figures of 3-41 from his 10 overs.

Opener Kieran Powell ensured a brisk start for the West Indies despite losing his debutant partner Chandrapaul Hemraj for nine. Powell hit 51 off 39 deliveries.

Chahal then combined with the Indian pace duo of Shami and Khaleel Ahmed to rattle the opposition top order after trapping Marlon Samuels for nought.

But Hetmyer counter-attacked, building crucial partnerships including a 74-run sixth-wicket stand with Rovman Powell, who made 22.

Hetmyer hit a six over extra cover off Shami to bring up his third ODI ton and the first against India.

He celebrated the feat with a salute to the Caribbean dressing room before getting a hug from skipper Jason Holder at the other end.

But the left-handed batsman fell to Jadeja in the very next over, after a mistimed slog sweep went into the hands of debutant Rishabh Pant at long leg.

Holder, who was dropped on 31 by Pant off Chahal, contributed with a useful 38 before being bowled by Chahal.

Devendra Bishoo, on 22, and Kemar Roach, on 26, put on 44 runs for their ninth wicket unbeaten stand to take West Indies well past the 300-run mark.

(With AFP inputs)

Highlights
  • Sharma formed a match-winning partnership with Virat Kohli
  • Virat Kohli also scored his 36th ODI century.
  • The match is being held in Guwahati.
